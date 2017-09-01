Sandisons face $400,000 'fine' for parking in own back yard

LONG-TERM Gympie business owners Clive and Kathy Sandison have been smacked with a $400,000 fine for parking at their own home.

At least it will become a fine if they can not explain to the Gympie Regional Council why they parked two of their company buses at their home between January and March this year.

It's the latest bump in a long road of council dealings since last September for the Sandisons who faced closing their 10-year-old Gympie bus and coach business Roundabout Tours due to a zoning dispute.

The husband and wife co-owners, who each received a show cause notice in the mail with a maximum penalty of $202,963.50, can not decide if the situation is laughable or terrifying.

"I feel like it's the Sword of Damocles hanging over you," Mr Sandison said.

Clive Sandison in front of the newest bus in his fleet. Renee Albrecht

The Gympie Regional Council labelled the Sandisons' parking, storing and cleaning of buses at their Musgrave St property as activities not in line with the Residential Living zoning of that area.

Mr Sandison said the council led him to believe if he parked two of his four fleet of buses at his property and two on commercially-zoned land he would be complying.

But months later he said the two notices arrived with a joint maximum penalty of $405,927, if he didn't show cause.

While Mr Sandison responded to the notice through a solicitor in April he has no idea if his 'cause' has been accepted or whether he will be issued a notice.

He said the council had kept quiet on the subject for months.

"It doesn't do your health that good because you're worried about it all the time," Mr Sandison said.

"I'm on tour a lot and I'm terrified to come home and find out my wife has been sued."

Mr Sandison said after living at his property for 42 years and running two successful Gympie businesses, he is upset by the lack of understanding shown by the Gympie Regional Council, even saying one employee snidely suggested to him "You'd be better off moving to another shire," as a way of dealing with the situation.

"We reckon we're showing faith in the town, but the council is not showing faith in us," Mr Sandison said.

"We are continuing our communication in order to try and resolve the matter to the satisfaction of all parties," a GRC spokesman said when asked about the matter yesterday.