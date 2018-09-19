Sanctuary owner may have to put down dingoes

WILDLIFE CARER: Sanctuary owner Simon Stretton with his dingoes at the Durong Dingo Sanctuary.

A WILDLIFE sanctuary owner who has 17 Fraser Island dingoes in his care could be forced to put them down if he can't meet bank repayments.

South-Burnett-based Simon Stretton said he is faced with the unfortunate choice due to ongoing financial hardships, and risks losing his property by October 1 if he is unable to repay bank loans.

Mr Stretton, who owns the Durong Dingo Sanctuary in South Burnett, said there was no other option.

"They're wild animals and can't be re-homed like ordinary dogs," Mr Stretton said.

"For them to live the rest of their lives in terror is not worth it.

"It's the best solution at the moment."

Mr Stretton previously made headlines in 2017 after offering to house Fraser Island dingoes marked for aggressive behaviour.

At the time, he said it was outrageous the State Government chose to euthanise the animals instead of helping re-home them.

But Mr Stretton told the Chronicle it was unfortunate he was stuck in his current situation, due to a combination of financial and health problems over the years.

"My financial income has been taken away from me because of my health... I go into hospital almost every year for surgery," he said.

"To lose it all would be dreadful waste, I feel very responsible and lucky to have these animals, and I have to do everything to save them.

"But for them (the dingoes) to go to strangers and live in terror for the rest of their lives, it's not a way to survive."

A spokesman from Biosecurity Queensland said they had not been advised of any difficulties in meeting the needs of the animals.

"In the event that an operator can no longer care for the animals, they can be placed on the Queensland Species Management Program for distribution to other wildlife parks," the spokesman said.

"However, the responsibility for the care of those animals remains with the owner/licence holder until transfer takes effect.

"Licenced operators, as the owner of animals, are able to make lawful decisions about their care, including euthanasia."