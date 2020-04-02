Samsung TV and sound: 2020 vision sight unseen Mark Furler Group Digital Editor Mark Furler is News Regional Media's group digital editor. He’s an award-winning journalist who has lived and worked on Queensland’s Sunshine Coast for more than 30 years. He’s passionate about fighting for a better go for locals. His awards include Editor of the Year, and involvement in three PANPA Newspaper of the Year wins for the Sunshine Coast Daily. He has also been involved in INMA and News awards wins for excellence in digital coverage. Full Profile Login to follow

WOULD you buy an 8K television costing thousands of dollars sight unseen?



Sure people buy luxury units 'off the plan', but to appreciate a great television you really need to see and hear it.



Yesterday, Samsung Electronics Australia launched its 2020 QLED TV range and new soundbars 'virtually'.



In a Zoom video conference chat with tech journalists from around the country, they showed off the range by essentially taking us through a Powerpoint.



Compared to travelling overseas to see huge displays at tech shows from Berlin to Las Vegas, it was a little underwhelming.



And with authorities urging everyone to stay at home, not to mention to loss of hundreds of thousands of jobs across the country, you probably couldn't ask for a tougher time to sell new tech that needs to be seen and heard.



But with more Australians housebound, the lure of upgrading to a better, bigger TV might be very tempting. And visiting your Harvey Norman or JB HI-FI store to buy a new TV hasn't been banned yet.

This year's flagship model for Samsung the Q950T, is super thin (about the thickness of the old 5 cent piece) and offers a Infinity Display allowing the picture to etch right to the edge, offering nearly 99 per cent pure screen.



Samsung says Aussies want their TVs even bigger prompting the introduction of an 85-inch model. The price is to be confirmed but if you need to ask you probably can't afford it.

Samsung's top 8K television looks pretty nice in pictures.





The top of the line 4K TV, the Q95T will set you back almost $7000 for the 82 inch version.



Samsung's new range of TVs feature more advanced AI upscaling, pixel by pixel enhancement and adaption based both on the content being watched or the external environment.



"Australians continue to demand bigger and better entertainment experiences from the comfort of their homes which is why we're launching our widest range of TVs that feature the best in immersive visual and audio innovation," said Hass Mahdi, Director of Audio Visual Division, Samsung Australia.



"Along with breaking new ground in QLED 8K and 4K TV innovation, Samsung is also offering more options in design across our lifestyle TV range with new additions to our iconic offerings in The Frame, as well as The Serif, which seeks to transform the traditional role of the TV in the home."



According to Mahdi, the 2020 QLED 8K TV range offers far superior audio with Object Tracking Sound + (OTS+): an in-panel technology that tracks the on-screen action from scene to scene.



The technology emits sound from speakers in the top, bottom and sides of the rear of the TV, and is projected to reflect off nearby surfaces.

The new Samsung television range promise far better sound that follows the action.





Q-Symphony technology also enables seamless cooperation between this iand Samsung's Q Series soundbars to deliver an extra layer of richness and audio detail.



"Samsung understands the critical importance of immersion when enjoying the latest TV experiences," said Mahdi.



Bolstering support for gaming enthusiasts, select QLED TVs also include Dynamic Black Equaliser technology, which is designed to ensure clear visibility in dark scenes; Mobile View Mode to enable multi-tasking on screen; and AMD Freesync compatibility, which delivers swift action with low input lag.



The 2020 range also supports a choice of voice-activated assistants, allowing users to choose their preference between Bixby, Google Assistant or Alexa.



In the lifestyle range, The Frame has the ability to turn its screen into artwork when not in use and has three customisable bezels options; brown, beige and white.

The Serif TV is a stylish addition to Samsung's Lifestyle range which will include a vertical television.





Alongside the existing range of sizes of 55-inch and 43-inch, The Frame now also comes in75-inch, 50-inch, and 32-inch.



Artworks from The Frame's Art Store can now be selected manually or searched via voice activation. There are more than 1,200 artworks on offer.



The Ronan and Erwan Bouroullec-designed The Serif TV, will also now feature the same updated Smart Hub functionality as the rest of the QLED TV range and will be available in 43-inch and 55-inch models.

Samsung had to resort to an old fashioned Powerpoint to sell its TV range virtually during the coronavirus crisis.





Samsung also announced an addition to their Lifestyle TV portfolio, The Sero.



The Sero, which means "vertical" in Korean, has the ability to pivot between horizontal and vertical orientations - just like a smartphone or tablet.



Samsung believes that with more content being shot vertically, particularly for use on Instagram and Facebook, the Sero's display will be popular.

Samsung's newest TVs includes some pretty smart multiview options. It might be a good way to show off the 8K video you can shoot on the Samsung S20 Ultra 5G phone.

PRICING AND AVAILABILITY

Samsung's new range will be available through various retail outlets nationally with the following recommended retail prices. Pricing and availability for QLED 8K and The Sero will be announced at a later date.



QLED 8K

Q950T

* 85-inch $TBC

* 75-inch $TBC

* 65-inch $TBC

Q800T

* 82-inch $TBC

* 75-inch $TBC

* 65-inch $TBC

* 55-inch $TBC

QLED 4K

Q95T

* 75-inch $6,999

* 65-inch $4,649

* 55-inch $3,499

Q80T

* 85-inch $7,549

* 75-inch $5,249

* 65-inch $3,499

* 55-inch $2,549

Q70T

* 85-inch $6,399

* 75-inch $4,049

* 65-inch $2,699

* 55-inch $2,099

Q60T

* 75-inch $3,349

* 65-inch $2,199

* 55-inch $1,729

Lifestyle range

The Frame

* 75-inch $4,649

* 65-inch $3,149

* 55-inch $2,299

* 50-inch $1,949

* 43-inch $1,599

* 32-inch $919

The Serif

* 55-inch $2,099

* 43-inch $1,499

Crystal UHD

TU800

* 82-inch $3,939

* 75-inch $2,589

* 65-inch $1,699

* 55-inch $1,369

* 50-inch $1,129

* 43-inch $1,019

Samsung's top of the range new soundbars feature a 60 day moneyback guarantee.





NEW RANGE OF SOUNDBARS



SAMSUNG has also unveiled its most extensive range of sounders, including one it says is so good that it is offering a 60 day money back guarantee.

The Samsung Q Series, T Series, and the design-focused S Series soundbars are all in the line-up

Samsung says the top of the range Q Series is a perfect match for QLED with Samsung Acoustic Beam Technology, adding depth and surround sound.



The accessible T Series product features include 3D surround sound via DTS Virtual X support, and powerful wireless bass that you can feel.

Samsung has introduced a new range of white soundbars which feature side-firing Horn Speakers.

The white S Series, a possible rival to Sonos speakers, features side-firing Horn Speakers that create a wide soundscape, incorporating Samsung's Acoustic Beam technology.



The Q800T, Q70T and Q60T soundbars offer Acoustic Beam technology feature, along with the Q-Symphony feature, which harnesses the power of Samsung's 2020 QLED 8K TVs by synchronising the soundbar and in-TV speakers.



The Q800T soundbar also comes with the choice of Samsung's Bixby voice assistant or Amazon Alexa compatibility, and has wireless connectivity, allowing Australians to connect their soundbar to their TV via Wi-Fi to reduce cable clutter.



The Q800T and Q70T soundbars are equipped with True Dolby ATMOS and DTS:X surround sound technology, which delivers cinematic sound by having both overhead and directional sound.



Samsung is also happy to guarantee Australians peace of mind in their soundbar purchase by covering their Q Series soundbars (Q800T, Q70T & Q60T) with a 60 Day Money Back Guarantee.* from launch until the 31st of July, 2020.



PRICING



Q Series

* HW-Q800T/XY $999

* HW-Q70T/XY $899

* HW-Q60T/XY $799

S Series

* HW-S61T/XY $599

T Series

* HW-T650/XY $599

* HW-T550/XY $499

* HW-T450/XY $349



