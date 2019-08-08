Menu
Samsung has unveiled its flagship business phone the Note10 in New York.
Business

Samsung Note10: Take your call on your PC

by Andrew Potts in New York
8th Aug 2019 6:00 AM

SAMSUNG has expanded its strategic partnership with Microsoft in a move which will pave the way for taking and receiving phone calls using a PC.

The tech giant will today announce the move, which will take advantage of new features on the Galaxy Note10 range.

Connecting to PC by USB, users will be able to mirror their phone's screen on the computer.

A software update due to be released before Christmas will allow for phone calls to be received and made from the computer while the device is plugged in.

Garry McGregor, Samsung Australia's vice president of IT and mobile said it was the result of market research and feedback.

If you're a fan of the pen, this is the Samsung phone for you.
"The feedback was - how do we make the DeX integration seamless," he said. "We are truly harmonised as one.

"Things like Excel spreadsheets - more and more people on the go like to edit documents."

Through the revamp of DeX:

  • Link the Note10 to Windows, with the phone appearing in the quick panel.
  • Notifications will appear, messages can be received and responded to and recent photos can be browsed

The writer travelled to New York as a guest of Samsung Australia

