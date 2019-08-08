Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Note 10 is the ultimate power tool for business users.
The Note 10 is the ultimate power tool for business users.
Technology

Samsung Galaxy Note 10: first impressions

by Andrew Potts in New York
8th Aug 2019 6:00 AM

THE first thing that jumps out at you about the two new Galaxy Note 10 smartphones is their sheer size.

Samsung's premium line of phablets will see two new entries this year, splitting the line in two - One with a larger screen and the other slightly smaller.

It comes a handful of years after Apple did the same thing with its iPhone line.

But size isn't everything - both are packed to the gills with new features geared to making previously deskbound activities like high-end video and photo editing and PC gaming a truly mobile experience.

Test models unveiled to the media in New York this week were lighting fast in their response to the S Pen as well as touch.

That's no surprise given the powerful 64-bit Octa-core processor running the devices under the screen.

The Note10 is designed for all day use.
The Note10 is designed for all day use.



New photo and video features, which continue to take advantage of advances in augmented reality technology and image filters, are sure to become favourites of influencers.

Both devices are surprisingly light to hold and resistant to the endless smudges of fingerprints.

With the market growing increasingly competitive, the Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ are sure to give Samsung an edge heading into the end of the year.

The writer travelled to New York as a guest of Samsung Australia

More Stories

Show More
galaxy note 10 games and gadgets note10 samsung smartphones technology
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Magistrate slams Gympie man's DV breach excuse

    premium_icon Magistrate slams Gympie man's DV breach excuse

    News He drove to the duck ponds to use the toilet, straying within the boundary in the process.

    OPINION: Nobody wants to intentionally endanger children

    premium_icon OPINION: Nobody wants to intentionally endanger children

    News Slowing down for schools is more than just the law, it saves lives

    Gympie to save Brisbane from itself

    premium_icon Gympie to save Brisbane from itself

    News Excessive centralisation set to reverse as Brisbane seeks new ground

    Gympie property buyers insulated from tidal wave of woe

    premium_icon Gympie property buyers insulated from tidal wave of woe

    News Low density housing has saved the region from the woe