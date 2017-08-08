23°
Same-sex marriage vote: Date released for national poll

Claire Bickers | 8th Aug 2017 12:34 PM
There is almost certainly going to be a voluntary vote on same-sex marriage before the end of 2017.
There is almost certainly going to be a voluntary vote on same-sex marriage before the end of 2017.

AUSTRALIANS will get a chance to vote on whether to make gay marriage legal on November 25.

Coalition MPs have decided a postal vote on marriage equality will be held in November, if they are unable to secure support for a traditional plebiscite in Parliament this week, Sky News reports.

But Labor and marriage equality groups are questioning whether a postal vote would be legal, if the government does not gain authorisation to spend Commonwealth funds for one.

"The Commonwealth can't spend money without legislation in the Parliament authorising the expenditure of that money, unless it's part of the ordinary activities of a department," Shadow Attorney General Mark Dreyfus told Sky News today.

"On no view could the conduct of a national voluntary postal vote be seen as part of the ordinary activities of any of the commonwealth departments."
 

 

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, pictured in the House of Representatives earlier this year.
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce, pictured in the House of Representatives earlier this year. DEAN LEWINS

Marriage equality campaigners have already warned they would launch a High Court challenge over the postal votes legality if the government attempted to hold one without senate authorisation.

Mr Dreyfus didn't rule out Labor joining the legal action but said the party would only take that step if the case was not being put "adequately".

He labelled the postal vote option an "extraordinary" action from an "incompetent" government.

"The government is blocked in the senate and will be blocked again from conducting a plebiscite," he said.

"It's now threatening that it's going to go ahead with what is probably an illegal activity, not authorised by the parliament, spending between $40 and $100 million dollars ... simply to achieve further delay and to conduct an activity that they won't be bound by."

CHRISTIAN LOBBY ADDS PRESSURE

Aside from the legal threat, the Turnbull Government is facing pressure from the Australian Christian Lobby.

The ACL is threatening to campaign against the Coalition if it goes ahead with anything other than a plebiscite on the same-sex marriage issue.

The group has gathered 55,000 signatures on a petition urging the government to stick to its election promise to hold a plebiscite on marriage equality, or risk losing the support of "millions" of voters,The Australian reports.
 

 

Senator Cory Bernardi is attempting to fight any plans to progress a government decision on same-sex marriage. Pictured here with One Nation leader Pauline Hanson.
Senator Cory Bernardi is attempting to fight any plans to progress a government decision on same-sex marriage. Pictured here with One Nation leader Pauline Hanson.

Former Liberal turned Australian Conservatives leader Cory Bernardi will table the petition in the senate on the ACL's behalf today.

It comes after Liberal Party MPs yesterday agreed in an emergency party room meeting to try for a second time to secure support for a traditional plebiscite in the Senate.

If that fails, the government believes it will be able to hold a voluntary, non-binding postal plebiscite before the end of the year on the issue.

A free vote would then be held in Parliament after the government receives the results of the postal vote.

ACL managing director Lyle Shelton has issued a warning to the Coalition ahead of the joint party room meeting this morning, where the Liberals and Nationals will decide on their official policy on how to progress the bid to legalise gay marriage.

"If the Liberal Party cannot provide a pathway to preserving marriage, freedom and gender norms, millions of Australians who support the Marriage Act will have no choice but to look for candidates with the resolve to preserve it," Mr Shelton told The Australian.

POSTAL VOTE ALMOST CERTAIN

Acting Special Minister of State Mathias Cormann has defended the Liberal Party's decision to hold a voluntary postal vote, if the government's second attempt to secure a traditional plebiscite fails.

It's first attempt was blocked in the upper house in November, and the second attempt is widely expected to fail.
A postal vote was the "next best option" to a plebiscite, Senator Cormann told ABC this morning.

Senator Cormann reiterated the government's belief, based on legal advice, that the postal option was legal and constitutional.

He also defended the decision to make the postal vote voluntary, despite Australian voting otherwise being compulsory.

"There are democratic jurisdictions overwhelming around the world that have voluntary voting now," Senator Cormann said.

"The proposition that voluntary voting lacks legitimacy, I don't accept."

National Party leader Barnaby Joyce told reporters at Parliament House ahead of the joint party meeting today that he had "no problems" with a postal vote.

Opposition Leader Bill Shorten slammed the Liberal Party's policy as a delaying tactic.

"There's a constitutional question over whether or not this postal opinion poll is even legitimate," he said.

"Why is it that the Liberal Party spend all of their agility and innovation on working out ways to delay marriage equality, I wish they'd put the same effort into electricity prices."

Mr Shorten said gay marriage would be legalised in Australia once the Liberal Party was allowed a free vote as the "vast majority" of Labor MPs supported the change.

Topics:  editors picks marriage equality same-sex marriage

