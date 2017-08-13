Same sex marriage is unnatural and ungodly: letter

Same sex marriage is contrary to a stable society, says letter writer Lionel Collins.

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

I NOTE that The Gympie Times by their editorials and articles and polls are very much in favour of same sex marriage proposals.

I want to assure The Gympie Times that they have many readers who strongly oppose same sex marriage.

The idea of same sex marriage is an entirely new proposal, never before espoused or sanctioned by society world-wide until this modern day, a whole new social experiment fraught with danger.

The only few societies who have tried this before were civilisations imploding on their deathbeds.

One thing is certain, the proponents of same sex marriage should consider themselves fortunate that their parents didn't believe in it or they would not be alive today to discuss the matter.

Same sex marriage is unnatural, ungodly and ringing with alarm bells.

It is contrary to a stable society.

Any thinking person should reject the idea completely.

The truth is that we are being brainwashed by a very vocal minority to accept a concept that has no value to society, but has the potential for its long-range destruction.

Lionel Collins,

Calico Creek

'Traditional' view of same sex marriage

I WRITE in response to a statement in your paper calling those who oppose the same sex marriage issue as bigots.

I have found through various discussions both on social media and other areas, that anyone who does not go with the new flow are immediately branded as bigots or being discriminatory. It appears that you cannot have another opinion or dare express it.

If you do you become the target of some terrible vitriol from those who are for it.

There are many both religious and otherwise who are not in agreement with the Yes group but have been pushed back into their privacy by over critical supporters of same sex marriage.

Can we not at least allow people to have a view that is traditional or religious or whatever name is put upon it without the nasty ostracising?

I think it is called democracy, whether it is deemed right or wrong by whoever, it is a valid, personal opinion or conviction with obviously plenty of reason behind it.

Whilst on the subject, not only is the word marriage being taken to mean something other than what it has meant for millieniums, but also what is offensive to any Bible believing person is the way the rainbow has been taken and linked to a lifestyle that in days gone by brought down the judgment of God by the way of a flood.

It was because of the Godless immoral lifestyle of the people in Noah's day that God swept away in a global flood all except eight people and a heap of animals.

The rainbow was God's sign to the emerging world post flood and to generations following since, that there would never be another global flood.

It is a sign of God's promise, not gay promiscuity.

Graeme Ellingsen,

Gympie

Children of God should take heed

IS TAKING a life always a sin?

Placing morality and dogma above empathy and compassion may be a bigger sin.

Cancer is hard enough without the pigheaded and narrow minded saying you are on your own.

When real help can be the greatest gift of all do not deny it out of hand.

Jesus wouldn't suffer the suffering of children, the children of God should take heed.

Stuart Cudahy,

Cooloola Cove

I ADMIT listening to talkback radio. And to watching cooking shows on TV. And reading newspaper columnists, so am I normal? Maybe.

But the older I get the more things I don't understand.

The latest that has me seriously confused is Australia's financial standing on the world scene. We are in debt - trillions of dollars, trillions. Backwards.

And our federal treasurer whose name I forgot, says we are in a "good position”, so does John Laws. What a relief.

Everything must be okay. We (our government) has just decided to have a plebiscite (looked it up) not sure why, but postal and voluntary. It will cost $122 million. Isn't life wonderful? Let's have a public holiday.

Richard Channell,

Kandanga

Remember the victims of crime

IT IS important to do as much as we can to support the family and friends of victims of crime in Queensland.

In an age where people wax lyrical about certain rights, we have to remember that the victims of crime, their families and their friends have rights as well.

The LNP has delivered another important reform this week, with our No Body, No Parole policy passing through State Parliament.

The LNP announced our policy last November and it is one that we have felt very strongly about.

I want to thank all MPs for supporting these important reforms.

Our policy was designed to firmly rebalance the scales of justice in favour of families of homicide victims and their loved ones, not gutless criminals.

While other states have moved quickly to adopt these reforms, sadly that hasn't been the case in Queensland.

In passing these important reforms, I want to pay tribute to Fiona Splitt who started the original petition and Gary and Leanne Pullen who fought long and hard to have these important changes become law.

Both of these families have suffered immeasurable tragedies and deserve the opportunity to say goodbye to their loved ones and give them the appropriate farewell they deserve.

We hope that the LNP's reforms help them, and families like them, find justice and closure.

Tim Mander,

Shadow Corrective Services Minister