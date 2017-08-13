28°
News

Same sex marriage is unnatural and ungodly: letter

Letters to the Editor from Gympie folk opposed to SSM | 13th Aug 2017 5:36 AM
Same sex marriage is contrary to a stable society, says letter writer Lionel Collins.
Same sex marriage is contrary to a stable society, says letter writer Lionel Collins. Renee Pilcher

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

I NOTE that The Gympie Times by their editorials and articles and polls are very much in favour of same sex marriage proposals.

I want to assure The Gympie Times that they have many readers who strongly oppose same sex marriage.

The idea of same sex marriage is an entirely new proposal, never before espoused or sanctioned by society world-wide until this modern day, a whole new social experiment fraught with danger.

The only few societies who have tried this before were civilisations imploding on their deathbeds.

One thing is certain, the proponents of same sex marriage should consider themselves fortunate that their parents didn't believe in it or they would not be alive today to discuss the matter.

Same sex marriage is unnatural, ungodly and ringing with alarm bells.

It is contrary to a stable society.

Any thinking person should reject the idea completely.

The truth is that we are being brainwashed by a very vocal minority to accept a concept that has no value to society, but has the potential for its long-range destruction.

Lionel Collins,

Calico Creek

'Traditional' view of same sex marriage

I WRITE in response to a statement in your paper calling those who oppose the same sex marriage issue as bigots.

I have found through various discussions both on social media and other areas, that anyone who does not go with the new flow are immediately branded as bigots or being discriminatory. It appears that you cannot have another opinion or dare express it.

If you do you become the target of some terrible vitriol from those who are for it.

There are many both religious and otherwise who are not in agreement with the Yes group but have been pushed back into their privacy by over critical supporters of same sex marriage.

Can we not at least allow people to have a view that is traditional or religious or whatever name is put upon it without the nasty ostracising?

I think it is called democracy, whether it is deemed right or wrong by whoever, it is a valid, personal opinion or conviction with obviously plenty of reason behind it.

Whilst on the subject, not only is the word marriage being taken to mean something other than what it has meant for millieniums, but also what is offensive to any Bible believing person is the way the rainbow has been taken and linked to a lifestyle that in days gone by brought down the judgment of God by the way of a flood.

It was because of the Godless immoral lifestyle of the people in Noah's day that God swept away in a global flood all except eight people and a heap of animals.

The rainbow was God's sign to the emerging world post flood and to generations following since, that there would never be another global flood.

It is a sign of God's promise, not gay promiscuity.

Graeme Ellingsen,

Gympie

Children of God should take heed

IS TAKING a life always a sin?

Placing morality and dogma above empathy and compassion may be a bigger sin.

Cancer is hard enough without the pigheaded and narrow minded saying you are on your own.

When real help can be the greatest gift of all do not deny it out of hand.

Jesus wouldn't suffer the suffering of children, the children of God should take heed.

Stuart Cudahy,

Cooloola Cove

I ADMIT listening to talkback radio. And to watching cooking shows on TV. And reading newspaper columnists, so am I normal? Maybe.

But the older I get the more things I don't understand.

The latest that has me seriously confused is Australia's financial standing on the world scene. We are in debt - trillions of dollars, trillions. Backwards.

And our federal treasurer whose name I forgot, says we are in a "good position”, so does John Laws. What a relief.

Everything must be okay. We (our government) has just decided to have a plebiscite (looked it up) not sure why, but postal and voluntary. It will cost $122 million. Isn't life wonderful? Let's have a public holiday.

Richard Channell,

Kandanga

Remember the victims of crime

IT IS important to do as much as we can to support the family and friends of victims of crime in Queensland.

In an age where people wax lyrical about certain rights, we have to remember that the victims of crime, their families and their friends have rights as well.

The LNP has delivered another important reform this week, with our No Body, No Parole policy passing through State Parliament.

The LNP announced our policy last November and it is one that we have felt very strongly about.

I want to thank all MPs for supporting these important reforms.

Our policy was designed to firmly rebalance the scales of justice in favour of families of homicide victims and their loved ones, not gutless criminals.

While other states have moved quickly to adopt these reforms, sadly that hasn't been the case in Queensland.

In passing these important reforms, I want to pay tribute to Fiona Splitt who started the original petition and Gary and Leanne Pullen who fought long and hard to have these important changes become law.

Both of these families have suffered immeasurable tragedies and deserve the opportunity to say goodbye to their loved ones and give them the appropriate farewell they deserve.

We hope that the LNP's reforms help them, and families like them, find justice and closure.

Tim Mander,

Shadow Corrective Services Minister

Gympie Times

Topics:  gay and lesbian letters to the editor marriage equality same sex marriage

Teen injured in Gympie motorcycle crash

Teen injured in Gympie motorcycle crash

Lucky escape after bike collides with fence

Still no budging on wasted Gympie TAFE building

Tim Nichols and Tony Perrett at the USC building in Gympie.

TAFE doesn't want it, Minister won't release it

Queensland Government returns to electricity market

Eectricity pylons and power lines at sun set sun rise in Woolooga.

Power move to spike price war

GALLERY: Devil's in the details after disappointing loss

Luke Gillett making short work of Devils defence.

A heartbreaking finish for the 2017 season

Local Partners

Finally, a chance to say thank-you

One Mile staff pay thanks to the team who saved their school

PHOTOS: Jazz and Wine make for a perfect afternoon

The Jimmy Halliday Quartet on stage at the Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival.

The second annual Wishlist Jazz and Wine Festival

Jemma's bewitching voice

STAGE PRESENCE: Suzie Mathers and Jemma Rix in a scene from Wicked The Musical.

Wicked musical theatre star Jemma Rix has released her debut album.

Matty's memory still truckin' in fight against SIDS

Matty Hillcoat's Truckie's Day Out Dan and Kris with kids Jim, Blaik and Charlie Hillcoat.

Truck and ute show charity show coming to Gympie.

This laughter yoga video will have you in fits of giggles

BEST MEDICINE: Karen Flannery is spreading happiness through laughter throughout Hervey Bay.

New members needed for a laughing good time

Ready to deal with the sharks for her own skin

THERE aren't too many 13-year-olds who launch their own skincare ranges

What's on the small screen this week

Mike Colter, Krysten Ritter and Charlie Cox in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

DOCTOR Doctor returns and Marvel's The Defenders make their debut.

Mary Valley puts on another terrific Show

NOT TO BE MISSED: The Mary Valley Show starts 8am and goes until late on Saturday August 19, (less than a week away). And serious rodeo madness is only part of the fun as courageous and skilful contestants take part in a full range of events.

Rodeo thrills are only part of a super exciting Mary Valley Show

Lights, camera, action at Stay at Home Mum

MELBOURNE-BOUND: Mother of two Jody Allen will join TV personality Walt Collins in the new Network Seven parenting series, Stay at Home Mum, but it won't be shot at home.

Filming starts in October

Over (the Tasman) Sea(s) act in Gympie

MOONDOG BLUES: Overseas act part of pre-Muster warm-up at Mt Pleasant Hotel Sunday

New Zealand Bluesman on tour comes to Gympie

Queensland falls in love with Mills and Boon

Queenslanders have fallen in love with romance novels.

It is a Mills and Boon boom

Amber Heard and Elon Musk call Qld media about relationship

Amber Heard and Elon Musk enjoy a bite to eat at the Shingle Inn, Broadbeach.

Musk said the couple were working on their relationship

MOTIVATED VENDORS, BE QUICK!

417 Cootharaba Road, Cootharaba 4565

House 3 1 4 Offers Over...

We are proud to market this beautiful property for our clients who wish to downsize and move onto a smaller parcel of land. This 10 acre property being only 25...

INVEST OR MAKE IT YOUR HOME

4 Loder Street, Southside 4570

House 3 1 2 Expressions of...

Situated on a gently sloping 599m2 on the Southside within walking distance to Southside Shopping Complex, schools and sporting facilities and situated in a quiet...

SHE&#39;S THE QUEEN OF CAMBRIDGE!

15 Cambridge Circuit, Southside 4570

House 4 3 2 $440,000

Introducing 15 Cambridge Circuit: Views, views, views never to be built out and high and dry. This 4-bedroom 3-bathroom home has everything someone would love.

YOUR KNIGHT IN SHINING ARMOUR

Lot 80 Knightsbridge Drive, Southside 4570

House 3 2 2 $395,000

Situated in Knightsbridge Dve, Sovereign Heights is your dream home - all new and ready for you!!! On entering this brand new Hotondo home you will be impressed...

TOWN CENTRE GEM

10a Jane Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 AUCTION ON SITE...

Looking for a great investment or your first step into owning your own home? Look no further! This well-built brick home is situated a short distance to the main...

LOCATION AND LIFESTYLE AT ITS BEST!!

4 Azure Avenue, Banks Pocket 4570

House 4 2 6 $419,000

Prepare to be impressed by this modern style Queenslander on 7166m2 in a quiet peaceful location under 5 minutes' drive to Gympie CBD. Everything is here ready and...

SUBDIVIDABLE ACREAGE LIFESTYLE

21 Mataranka Road, Veteran 4570

3 1 3 $349,000

In a sought after area only minutes to Gympie's CBD, is this unique subdividable (STCC) 2ha property. Sitting beautifully on the fully fenced acreage property is a...

DREAM LOCATION

38 Claffey Road, The Dawn 4570

House 4 1 2 $289,000

Nestled perfectly on 1.5 acres in a very popular area with an exceptional outlook is this impressive colonial homestead. As soon as you walk in you know that this...

Brand New Home - Move In Ready!

2 Knightsbridge Dve, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $489,000

Welcome to the first home of the desirable Sovereign Heights Estate in the Gympie District! Sits perfectly at the top of the estate with a great outlook. As soon...

INVEST TODAY - ENJOY TOMORROW!

52 Wises Rd, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 AUCTION ON SITE...

IGNORE PREVIOUS PRICING - MOTIVATED SELLERS WANT SOLD! Don't let this opportunity slip through your fingers when this 3 bedrooms hardiplank and brick home could be...

Good time to sell, house prices rise

TAKING THEIR TIME: Lawrence comes in second in the Clarence Valley for the length of time homeowners own their property before selling up.

Yamba home owners hang onto their houses

Rural life in high demand as subdivisions skyrocket

CHANGING: Residential subdivisions are transforming the town of Palmwoods.

'Mixed feelings' over population growth in Coast town

Open for inspection homes August 10 - 16

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

One of the first in the area

Original '50s beach shack a part of Sunshine Coast's heritage