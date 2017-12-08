Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Same-sex marriage bill to go to Governor-General this morning

Liberal Member for North Sydney Trent Zimmerman and Liberal Member for Goldstein Tim Wilson celebrate the passing of the Marriage Amendment Bill. Picture: AAP
Liberal Member for North Sydney Trent Zimmerman and Liberal Member for Goldstein Tim Wilson celebrate the passing of the Marriage Amendment Bill. Picture: AAP
by News.com.au

THE bill to legalise same-sex marriage is set to be sent to the Governor-General first thing this morning so it can be approved and made into law as soon as possible.

The marriage equality laws cleared parliament unchanged on Thursday evening after a marathon debate lasting 56 hours, passing without additional religious protections.

The chamber and public gallery erupted into cheers, with crowds and politicians rose to their feet clapping and hugging one another.

Same-sex couples will be able to lodge formal intentions to wed from this Saturday before getting married from January 9.

Gay couples who tied the knot overseas will have their unions officially recognised as soon as the laws gain royal ascent.

"What a day! What a day for love, for equality, for respect. Australia has done it," Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull told parliament, just before the bill passed.

Related Items

Topics:  equality gay marriage same sex marriage

News Corp Australia
G'day La Nina: Christmas to be cooler, wetter this year

G'day La Nina: Christmas to be cooler, wetter this year

LA NINA has decided to make an appearance just in time for Christmas. If you’re making plans, this is what you need to know.

Curran muses over the challenge of building in a flood zone

Benefits outweigh risks on River Trail, Gympie Mayor Mick Curran says.

Benefits outweigh risks on River Trail, mayor says.

Next year's council expo will be a complete disaster

Do you know what to do if your kitchen catches fire? If the answer is "no”, you should check out next year's disaster expo.

Do you know what to do if your kitchen catches fire?

Wanless stable runs hot but loses ground

WINNER: Jockey and part-owner Renee Dawkins won riding with PVE Remington at the Gympie Races last week.

Turf Topics with Barry Fitzhenry

Local Partners