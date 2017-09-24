Same sex marriage becomes a free speech issue

The same sex marriage debate has become about free speech, too.

EVERBODY is talking about same sex marriage, but what exactly can you say?

While the question is specifically about changing a marriage law, the debate seems determined to veer off on as many tangents as possible.

This time it's free speech, with a contractor sacked by a small business owner for supporting the 'no' campaign in a social media post.

Canberra resident Madlin Sims, who runs the party entertainment company, said she had sacked the contractor to stand up against hate speech.

"Advertising your desire to vote no for SSM is, in my eyes, hate speech,” she said.

"Voting no is homophobic. Advertising your homophobia is hate speech.

"As a business owner I can't have somebody who publicly represents my business posting hate speech online.”

But Gympie readers were conflicted on whether she was right.

"If you have an employee who is representing your brand, you expect certain things from them,” Jazmyn Smith said.

"It's about reflecting the brand in a positive light. If they are vocally against SSM this may very well be detrimental to their employer's brand.”

Colin Claridge disagreed.

"This is utterly unacceptable,” he said.

"I won't boycott any establishments who support either the Yes or No side of this issue.

"But I shall use my consumer voice against any establishment that comes at this caper; regardless of what side the employee was supporting.”

Mr Claridge was not the only one with this view, either.

"Regardless of what an employee does in whatever industry, their personal views and private life are not open to any interpretation or action by their employer,” Wayne Wilson said.

"Unless they are breaking the law or engaging in activities that may degrade or affect the business, employers have no right whatsoever to sack them.”

One reader asked what those opposed to the decision felt about other outspoken employees being sacked.

"So I assume that those who are saying this is not okay, are also against the firing of Scott McIntrye for his ANZACs comments?” Chrissy Phoenix said.

"If you publicly can be seen to be linked to/ represent a company, then what you say publicly reflects on them.”

But what do businesses (or their owners, posting under the business name) think about the direction the plebiscite has taken?

"I had a regular customer come in yesterday asking if we'd put 'vote no' pamphlets in our cafe and I said no,” Temptations by the Water - Tin Can Bay, QLD said.

"I believe everyone has the right to be with the one they love.

"We didn't argue but definitely didn't agree with each other's point of view.

"Later in the day I'd already gone home and she dropped me off a bunch of flowers to say sorry as she thought she'd upset me.

"I haven't had a chance to see her yet but I can't wait until she comes in again so I can give her a big hug.

"There's no way I could ever be upset with her.

"Just because two people have different views doesn't mean we have to upset one another.

"How boring would life be if we all thought the same way.”

What else people were saying online

Megan Brown: I think the punishment was a bit harsh but it was her boss' call, the "Yes Campaign” certainly didn't ask for her to be fired ... lets not penalise or vilify the "Yes Campaign” over it.

Brian D Branch: It is suppression of free and fair speech. Btw, I don't care whether somebody supports or opposes SSM, but when you make the declaration that you're supporting the oppression of somebody because the way they vote on this, then I oppose you.

Bessie K Jarr: Freedom of speech does not mean freedom of consequences from that speech. She was absolutely free to make public comments about her position. And her employer was free to decide that her position wasn't compatible with her business and its reputation.

Wayne Wilson: This shouldn't happen. I advocate yes, but that makes no difference. This survey is not the way we should be going with this; despite that, it is everybody's personal view. Not everybody who is voting no is homophobic nor would they impress their views on others.

Arna Cook: Unless the contractor was using his opinion to make the employer lose custom, then it is still illegal.

Andrew Magnus: If this had happened to someone supporting the yes vote Facebook would be in melt down.

Ron Hall: How dare anyone have an opinion that doesn't suit the self-endorsed moral police.

Bernadette Brennan: Free speech, until your opinion is different to the boss's ... shame.

Kristy Lowe: When you vote in political elections many people chose not to disclose who they vote for. I was always told by my parents you don't discuss politics you just vote who you believe and keep it to yourself. In every political election you will see ads on TV vote labour vote liberals, etc. Trying to persuade your vote. I have seen a lot of articles relating to the TV campaign it's ok to vote no. At the hit back from yes camp. This come with every elections. I don't see anything wrong with either of these ads. I'm aware this is not an election but a vote. But I don't see why people are bragging about their vote. Just vote. Keep it to yourself. Don't discuss it just do it and send it back. Just cross what you want. I feel the people that are displaying their votes all over social media are going to ruin it for everyone.