Australian tennis champion Sam Stosur has welcomed a baby with her partner, Liz.

The tennis ace shared the news of Genevieve's arrival on June 16, saying life in lockdown had been a "whirlwind".

"Life in lockdown during coronavirus has been challenging in many ways but personally it's been one of the most exciting and happy times of my life," Stosur posted on Instagram.

"On the 16th of June, my partner Liz gave birth to our beautiful little girl, Genevieve.

"It has been a whirlwind time but we could not imagine life without her now."

Stosur said both Liz and Genevieve, lovingly nicknamed Evie, were doing well.

"We are absolutely in love with this little bundle and rolling with the happy chaos," she said.

"We can't wait for what's to come and to watch little Evie grow up … Although not too quickly we hope."

The private tennis star has rarely spoken publicly of her relationship but thanked Liz for her support after winning the Spirit of Tennis Award at last year's Newcombe Medal.

"To my Mum, Dad, … and my partner Liz, you have given me the love, support and every opportunity to pursue my dream and I'll be forever grateful," she said in a social media post following the ceremony.

Originally published as Sam Stosur and partner share baby joy