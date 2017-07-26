Sam, Sam the Muster man, if you won't tell us no-one can

IF YOU have never watched Have You Been Paying Attention make sure you do so in the near future - you are more than likely to hear Gympie and the Gympie Muster get some sort of quirky mention.

We are not sure why but radio star Sam Pang, a regular panellist on the Channel Ten show, loves to drop random mentions of the Gympie Muster into the conversation or his answers.

We have approached Channel Ten about having a chat with Sam to get to the bottom of these references (ie what started them), but alas he has been "unavailable”.

We understand he's a very busy man, but we are disappointed nonetheless. The references have been happening almost weekly for several weeks now.

The Gympie Times Mullock Heap even made the show this week, after one of our nuggets of fascinating information/gossip was all about the ongoing mysterious references, and asked the question that is on everyone's lips - "what gives, Sam?”

There has been no explanation, but there's no such thing as bad publicity, and I think Sam actually like us - so both Gympie and the Muster are getting some great prime time exposure.

It's all good fun.