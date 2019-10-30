Sam Burgess charged with domestic violence offence

EXCLUSIVE: Rugby league star Sam Burgess has been charged with intimidation over an altercation with his father-in-law Mitchell Hooke near Bowral.

Police applied for an apprehended domestic violence order on behalf of Mr Hooke following the argument at the Hooke family's property on October 19.

Mitch Hooke, Sam Burgess and Phoebe Hooke. Picture: Instagram

Officers followed up on Wednesday, serving a court attendance notice on Burgess's lawyer for the criminal offence of intimidation (domestic violence related).

"About 4pm on Saturday 19 October 2019, police were called to an address at Glenquarry, east of Bowral, in relation to a domestic dispute," police said in a statement.

"Police from The Hume Police District attended and an Apprehended Domestic Violence Order was applied for on behalf of a 63-year-old man.

"Following further inquiries, on Wednesday 30 October 2019, a 30-year-old man was charged with the offence of Intimidation (DV related).

"It's alleged the man intimidated the older man during the incident."

The family together at Redfern Oval in March. Picture: Richard Dobson

Burgess is now expected to have his ADVO matter listed in Moss Vale Local Court on November 6 and the first mention for the criminal charge listed in the same court on December 18.

On Wednesday Burgess was forced into early retirement because of ongoing injuries.

Burgess had been on a $1 million salary with South Sydney.

It has been a difficult week for Burgess, who was in the headlines after he was linked to reality TV star Jessika Power.

The Married At First Sight star is understood to have been messaging the footy star in recent weeks, even suggesting he attend a Maxim men's magazine party as her guest as she featured in a recent issue.

Injury forced Sam Burgess into early retirement on Wednesday, the same day the charge of intimidation was laid. Picture: AAP

Burgess is believed to have declined as he has been embroiled in the breakdown of his marriage to estranged wife Phoebe, with whom he has two young children.

Power is however understood to be talking up the romantic prospects and has told friends Burgess offered to fly her to Sydney as she is based on the Gold Coast.

Burgess is currently holidaying in Los Cabos in Mexico.

*For 24-hour domestic violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.