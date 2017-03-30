Sam and Adam's stunning African wedding

AFRICAN WEDDING: Samantha and Adam Bradshaw ran away to South Africa to get married.

"HOW about we run away to Africa?”

Gympie's Samantha and Adam Bradshaw thought about a "normal” wedding, but then they realised they didn't want to be like everyone else.

"We eloped to Africa, we kind of just had this moment where we were like "what are we paying for?” It should be about us and not about can you throw a bigger party than another person.”

Upon becoming engaged, Samantha, 29, and Adam, 31, began planning their wedding to take place locally.

They looked at different venues and had one place in mind.

"After attending their annual open day, we walked away with an unusual feeling.

"We felt rather empty and a little underwhelmed. How about we run away to Africa?”

AFRICAN WEDDING: Samantha and Adam Bradshaw ran away to South Africa to get married. Feather & Stone Photography

The couple eloped in South Africa, a destination they had always wanted to travel to.

"We have both always enjoyed travel. We feel that you get so much from visiting somewhere new and it definitely makes you appreciate what you have back home,” Samantha said.

"The fact we had one of the guides there with a shotgun - you've heard the term shotgun wedding - just in case we had anything visit us during the wedding we were safe.

"When we would get out of the car for any photos they would get out of the car and check there wasn't any lions.”

The couple said their vows in front of a waterhole in a typically beautiful African scene.

CEREMONY: The African landscape provided the perfect atmosphere for a picture perfect ceremony. Feather & Stone Photography

"The lodge organised 12 African dancers to come to the ceremony. At about 3:15 I wondered down, late, and there was this group who performed for us, they were actually the cleaners from the lodge and they had amazing voices. It was amazing,” Samantha said.

"One of the best moments was probably at the dinner, we were able to share it with our photographers. They are Australian but were volunteering in Botswana and drove down eight hours to join us.

"Our friends sent us an email and we read it out during dinner and it was so nice.”

SINGERS: Employees from the lodge the couple stayed at came to sing for the ceremony. Feather & Stone Photography

The lodge the couple stayed at was a private reserve not far from Kruger National Park.

Samantha said there was no need for a honeymoon.

"The whole trip was a honeymoon I guess.

"We had two days in Johannesburg, then headed to the reserve where we then had the ceremony on the 22nd.

"Then we did the traditional honeymoon with five days on the beach in Zanzibar.

"We then had a two week trip through Kenya, Uganda and Rwanda.

"Highlight of that was hiking to see the gorillas.”

MARRIED ON SAFARI: The couple were treated to some amazing sights on their trip. Feather & Stone Photography

Sam and Adam run Jacaranda General Dental in Gympie, and admitted that any future plans are hard when they run a business together but travel is the priority.

"Planning more holidays to be honest,” Sam said.

"Travel does so much for your soul. It's so lovely to plan trips and look forward to.

"To reflect on them and have those memories is amazing. It's an amazing world we live in.”