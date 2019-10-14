Salon gains top prize at Gympie Chamber of Commerce awards

TOP PRIZE: Jamie Jack and Carolann Verity from Hair Review won the Business of the Year title at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards at the Civic Centre on Saturday night.

TOP PRIZE: Jamie Jack and Carolann Verity from Hair Review won the Business of the Year title at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards at the Civic Centre on Saturday night. Scott Kovacevic

THE Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards went off with a bang on Saturday night with hair salon owner Carolann Verity and her team of highly trained and qualified staff at Hair Review gaining recognition as the 2019 Business of the Year.

All the pictures from the 2019 Gympie Chamber of Commerce Awards

Ms Verity bought the business in 1993 and since then has grown it from four to 24 staff members with 15 work stations, four nail tables, two beauty rooms and a private specialist room.

Winning the award has meant the world to Ms Verity.

"Hair Review strives to provide exceptional, responsive, quality services, and winning the Business of the Year Award affirms that we are achieving this goal,” she said.

"It recognises and rewards our amazing team for their commitment to providing services of the highest standards, inspiring them to continue to strive for excellence across all service areas.”

Judges were impressed by the growth demonstrated by the business, the consistent positive customer feedback, the training and career opportunities offered to all staff and also to the significant philanthropic contribution the salon has made to the Gympie community over the past 25 years.

"Hair Review contributes significantly to the community, including sponsorship or donations for many causes such as Little Haven, Gympie Eisteddfod, schools, sporting clubs, Relay for Life, Quota, Gympie Show, Little Kids Day Out, Heart of Gold and many more; contributing at least $17,000 in products and services annually.

"This year we also contributed hundreds of hours in the organisation of Little Haven's fundraiser 'Putting on the Glitz'.

"We also donate time to the Look Good Feel Better program, assisting people with cancer with hair and scalp care; and wig knowledge, care and application,” Ms Verity explained.

Hair Review was one of only four finalists in the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business of the Year category.

BUSINESS OF THE YEAR FINALISTS:

Hair Review - Winners

Farmer and Sun Cafe - Runners-up

Kilkivan Bush Camping and Caravan Park

Jacaranda Family Dental