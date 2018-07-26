SALES BOOM: Curra is hot property

BARGAIN SALES: Curra property values are reflecting new interest in Gympie's northside property market as buyers find real bargains.

GRAEME Connors put it best at a relatively recent Gympie Muster, when he sang, "I get a little further north each year”.

So does Gympie's accelerating property boom, as demand and prices head north to Curra, Gunalda and beyond.

Real estate agents active in the area yesterday identified Curra as the region's new capital gain hot spot.

The one-time Cinderella suburb has emerged as one of Gympie region's top-performing property investment locations.

Century 21 Gympie principal Billy Mitchell says he believes Curra is now challenging Jones Hill as a market leader in price growth.

"I think it's our top-performing suburb for rising values, along with Jones Hill,” he said.

"Savvy young families and investors are looking to Curra as the best value acreage real estate north of Brisbane.

"Why wouldn't they?”

Agents2Go principal Bonnie Hollander says sales in the area are happening faster and prices are "creeping up”.

Gympie Regional Realty's Brian Lambert says sales are looking up, in terms of both volume and prices.

"There's a lot of property selling up there and prices are a lot better.”

A planned new shopping centre and the promised highway by-pass would have a dramatic effect.

"We've had a few $400,000-plus sales and that was pretty much unheard of before,” he said.

Curra Country and Elder's Real Estate boss Terry Hines is also the developer of Curra's new St Andrews estate, the only source of new land in a market where demand is heating up.

But he says bargains are still the driving power behind demand. "We're just punching a road in to 22 new blocks and 10 people have said they want to buy one already.

"If you go 15km in any direction from Gympie, Curra is the only place left where you can find something cheap.

"In most places, a small acreage block will cost an average of $150,000 up to $200,000.

"Curra still has land in the range of $100,000 to $120,000.

"And you get usable land at Curra.

"To the south, you can find land with houses from $300,000 to $350,000, but often you can't use much of the land.

"People can sell elsewhere and have no more mortgage.”