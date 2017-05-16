Safety work starts on historic bridge

The iconic Dickabram Bridge will be closed for safety works.

REHABILITATION work on the iconic Dickabram Bridge has begun, with roadworkers preparing for an extended closure of the 131-year-old structure for safety improvements.

The works will involve replacing aged timber girders, decking and other structural elements, while the steel will be repainted with a coating to prevent future corrosion.

Member for Maryborough, Bruce Saunders, said the works were required to ensure the structure was capable of handling future traffic demand.

"Extensive works are required across the whole bridge involving replacing some of the aged timber girders, decking, piles and other structural elements of the 131-year-old structure,” Mr Saunders said.

"The bridge's steel elements also need to be re-painted with a coating applied to protect the structure from further corrosion.”

Mr Saunders said due to the age and design of the bridge, coupled with the complexity of the required works, the works could not be completed without a full closure.

"The bridge will be closed to vehicles from 12 June until late November with another long-term continuous closure required in 2018,” he said.

"Project officers have spent the last few months seeking community feedback to identify measures that could be put in place to minimise impacts.

"Many people expressed an interest in having pedestrian access during the closure.

"Investigations have determined this will be possible for the majority of time and the project team will provide advance notice of times where access won't be available.

"Providing pedestrian access will result in extra works in advance of the closure to ensure pedestrian safety, but we see value in this if it assists locals.”

Mr Saunders said every effort would be made to complete the works as quickly as possible, with crews starting at each end of the bridge to accelerate the works.

"Motorists will need to use an alternative route during bridge closures and allow extra travel time for their journey,” he said.

"We ask for your patience and understanding while we work to preserve an important part of Queensland's history to ensure it continues to serve as a road link.”

To receive ongoing electronic project updates or to provide feedback about the works, email bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au or call 1300 728 390 during business hours.