Large cuts coming to tip times

scott kovacevic
| 1st Jun 2017 6:00 AM
CHANGES TIPPED: Rubbish dumps around the region will be operating under new hours from July 1.
CHANGES TIPPED: Rubbish dumps around the region will be operating under new hours from July 1.

MOST rubbish dumps around the region will have reduced hours or will close because Gympie Regional Council voted to adopt a proposal to improve safety by supervising all sites.

Under the new plan, operating hours at most sites will be reduced and the collection sites at Woolooga, Tansey and Traveston will close.

Amamoor will continue to run as a supervised site and Manumbar, originally to be closed, will instead remain unsupervised and open.

The changes to opening hours will begin on July 1, and the closures will occur as the kerbside collection expansion recently adopted is rolled out across the region.

The Manumbar site will also be monitored to ensure safety and prevent misuse, and will be reviewed in 12 months.The proposal was accepted by a vote of seven to two, with Councillors Glen Hartwig and Mal Gear voting against it.

RELATED: Council tipped to reduce hours, close dumps

Mayor Mick Curran said the decision to change the opening hours was not an easy one for the council, but was necessary to comply with licence and safety responsibilities.

"We're operating outside of our licensed hours," Cr Curran said after the meeting, adding there were legitimate concerns over chemical and asbestos dumping as well.

"We are responsible for environmental management as well and working unsupervised at those sites we run a huge risk."

With the rollout of collection services to 1400 extra properties, Cr Curran said the need for people to go to some of these facilities will be reduced.

He added he hoped the changes would encourage the community to recycle, and having supervised sites would improve the council's waste services.In the meeting, Cr Hartwig questioned whether the council had looked into other possibilities like remote monitoring of the unstaffed sites instead of closing them.

 

Glen Hartwig.
Glen Hartwig. Renee Albrecht

He also raised concerns about the new weekend opening hours, saying many people had sport commitments in the morning and would now be left with very limited window to rush off and dump their waste in the afternoon.

Cr Gear's concern was the impact reducing the Bonnick Rd site's hours would have in the near future.

"Because we're losing Southside in a month, I just think a reduction of 14 hours a week is just too much," Cr Gear said after the meeting.

"If you open at 10am there's going to be a big line-up at 10am.

"I think we could have just done it more gradually, eased them into it."

Under the new hours, the Bonnick Rd site will be open 10am-3pm on weekends. Waste management councillor Hilary Smerdon expressed reservations about the plan, but voted to accept it because of health and safety regulations the council needed to comply with.

"Personally I'm against closing any sites in our region, but I understand the pressure we're under," he said in the meeting.

After the meeting, Cr Smerdon said he hoped it was a decision which would ultimately work for the region.

 

Hilary Smerdon.
Hilary Smerdon. Renee Albrecht

"I think over time people will get used to the new situation hopefully, and I'm hoping we don't have a budget blow-out cleaning up illegal dumping," he said.

He said he was also concerned over the impact on residents of rural areas.

"A lot of rural residents are feeling they're neglected, that's why I went in so heavily to bat for Manumbar."

Cr Hartwig said after the meeting he was concerned the decision was based more around convenience for the council than reducing risk.

"I certainly think there is a definite push to have waste management services by wheelie bin and wheelie bin alone," he said.

He also raised concerns over the impact the changes would have on rural areas, and prevent them from reducing their own personal costs if they wanted.

"Where they may have been paying $90 in the past to access a transfer station, they may now be paying $300. That's an added cost to them and they may drive past a transfer station every day on their way to work."

Gympie Times

Topics:  council meeting gympie council rubbish dump waste collection

