Safer roadsides for the Bruce Highway through Gympie

WORK has started to upgrade a 1.6km section of the Bruce Highway between Oak St and Fleming Rd in Gympie.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Michael McCormack said the project was part of the $4.3 million safety works package fully funded by the Federal Government.

“The works involve levelling road shoulders and installing guardrail to create safer roadsides,” Mr McCormack said.

“Constructing smaller slopes will reduce dangerous roadside hazards and installing guardrail will also minimise the severity of any potential off-road crashes.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack

“This project forms part of the Federal Government’s record $100 billion infrastructure plan getting Australians to where they need to be sooner and safer.”

Queensland Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said the project, once complete, would bring the number of safety upgrades delivered on the Bruce Highway to more than 400.

“The Bruce is the backbone of our state, connecting millions of Queenslanders and supporting regional economies with freight and business transport,” Mr Bailey said.

“That’s why it’s important we drive safety across the Bruce from Cairns in the north to Brisbane in the south and everywhere in between.”

Federal Member for Wide Bay Llew O’Brien said this package of works was fully funded from the Australian Government’s $275.2 million Additional funding for Black Spots, Rest Areas and Safety Upgrades package.

“By installing safety barriers, improving intersections and removing roadside hazards up and down the Queensland coast we’re investing in Australia’s infrastructure future and making the Bruce Highway a safer and easier route to drive,” Mr O’Brien said.

“This important package of works will reduce the risk of crashes and make the Bruce Highway a safer route, once complete later this year,” Mr O’Brien said.

Civil Mining and Construction Pty Ltd would complete the project, from Monday to Saturday, working both day and night.

The works are expected to be completed ahead of schedule in April, weather permitting. The other projects will be deliver next and will upgrade a number of intersections between Hall and Fleming Road.

It is expected the works will have an effect on highway traffic, but the project team will work with the contractor to keep delays to a minimum. Motorists should observe all warning signs and adjust their driving to the changed conditions.

The Australian Government fully funded the $4.3 million project.

For up-to-date information on roadworks across the state, visit ww.qldtraffic.qld.gov.au or call 13 19 40.

For more information about works, call 1300 728 390 or email TMR at bundaberg.office@tmr.qld.gov.au.