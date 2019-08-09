Menu
GREAT NEWS: The State Government has announced that Gympie Central State School will receive flashing speed lights in the coming weeks.
Safe at last: Parents hail school road decision

Philippe Coquerand
8th Aug 2019 6:30 PM | Updated: 9th Aug 2019 11:29 AM
GYMPIE Central School has had a huge win, with the Transport Department announcing late yesterday it would get its flashing lights.

The Gympie Times and school parents have run a short, sharp campaign to fast track funding of the lights to help alert drivers coming over the "blind hill" about the school zone there.

WATCH: Gympie parents protest school zone danger

Parents beg drivers to slow down

A spokesman for Transport Minister Mark Bailey's office announced late yesterday afternoon the school would get the lights in the next rollout of the Flashing School Zone Program.

"New flashing school zone signs will be installed at Gympie Central State School," he said.

"The 40km/h signs will be placed on Lawrence St as part of the latest round of the Palaszczuk Government's $12 million Flashing School Zone Program.

 

The Gympie Times has been running a campaign to fast-track the school zone speed lights.
"40km/h speed limits and flashing signs are proven to increase safety for our youngest Queenslanders.

"The local community has been very passionate in advocating for new flashing signs, and it's great to be able to secure it for the school."

Central State School Parents and Citizens Association also petitioned the State Government.

"I think that certainly people are going way too fast around here even with the 40km/h zone," P&C president Rachel Coull said.

 

WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Kate Catlin, Rachel Coull, Caz Osborne and Alexander Robinson are happy about flashing lights being approved to make Gympie Central State School safer.
WINNERS ARE GRINNERS: Kate Catlin, Rachel Coull, Caz Osborne and Alexander Robinson are happy about flashing lights being approved to make Gympie Central State School safer. Troy Jegers

"Unless you know it's a school zone and you're dropping children off, people just don't slow down."

"In the last week or so, the word is getting out that people need to slow down, and with the campaign going on and the petition and the talk around the community, it's going to happen," Mrs Coull said before the announcement yesterday.

A Gympie police crack-down on speeding in the school zone in front of Central School yesterday left at least two drivers with lighter wallets.

Police clocked two drivers doing 58km/h in the 40km/h Lawrence St school zone with both copping $266 fines and losing three demerit points.

