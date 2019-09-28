‘Sadly out-of-form’ Tigers star clipped

Jack Riewoldt was put in the spotlight by Kane Cornes.

Jack Riewoldt was put in the spotlight by Kane Cornes.

PORT Adelaide premiership player turned media personality Kane Cornes has never been afraid to put the stars of the game in the gun.

Ahead of the biggest contest of the year he turned his attention on to one of Richmond's superstars.

Forward Jack Riewoldt hasn't been near his dominant best and Cornes said he's escaped scrutiny for too long.

Riewoldt has played only 12 games in 2019 for Richmond, his lowest tally since his debut year, 2007, and has 19 goals to his name, his lowest amount since 2008.

Tigers new recruit Tom Lynch has taken over the heavy lifting in front of goal, but it's Riewoldt's poor finals form that caused Cornes gto apply the blowtorch.

"Someone has been flying under the radar and that is Jack Riewoldt," Cornes said on Channel 9's Sunday Footy Show grand final edition.

"We know how good he is, if it was any other forward in the competition they'd be under a lot more scrutiny.

"If we look at his numbers as opposed to the home and away season and what he's done in the finals, he is sadly out of form.

"He needs a seriously improved performance tomorrow, I think for Richmond to win.

"Last weekend in the preliminary final he hardly fired a shot, he didn't really touch the ball until the last quarter.

Jack Riewoldt expecting a free kick. pic.twitter.com/j3IVUWzen9 — The Franga Hanga (@CharlieDons) September 8, 2019

"He just looks out of sorts to me, just looks off the pace and is getting caught a lot.

"He's running under the football, he's playing for free kicks. That's a sure sign of when you know you're not in form when you start to do things like this.

"He's gone and escaped scrutiny, for Richmond to win tomorrow Jack Riewoldt needs to have a much better performance.

"He needs to move, use his explosiveness and get up the ground and get involved in the game more than he did last week."

Vol-Kane-O has not held back when going at a particular Richmond forward. 😳#9AFLSFS pic.twitter.com/cBuENVB3RT — Sunday Footy Show (@SunFootyShow) September 27, 2019

Cornes has made a habit of clipping stars since he moved into the media landscape and his feud with Geelong superstar Patrick Dangerfield has been the biggest one of all.

The two have traded words in public and on social media this year over a number of flashpoints.

Dangerfield said "nobody listens to him (Cornes)" in May after the former Power star suggested Dangerfield had been overplaying minor injuries.

And through the week the Cats star got in another shot when he rocked up to the team's Wacky Wednesday celebrations dressed as a fireman wearing a Power guernsey.

Dangerfield's fireman's jacket had the name "Cornes" stitched into one of the pockets - a clear dig at his long-time sparring partner.

It didn't take long for Cornes to hit back though.

He forgot the premiership medal... pic.twitter.com/e8T0M160ik — Kane Cornes (@kanecornes) September 25, 2019

