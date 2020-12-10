Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Sadistic banker sentenced to life for horror torture
Crime

‘Sadistic’: Teens’ terrifying torture in house of horrors

by Grace Mason
10th Dec 2020 9:05 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

TWO teenagers were brutalised, threatened with death multiple times and attacked with knives and a hammer during a horrific 12-hour ordeal inside their Tablelands home by their iced-up guardian who had not slept in three days.

The 25-year-old heavily tattooed man was handed a nine-year jail sentence for two counts of torture and other offences in the Cairns District Court on Tuesday and ordered to serve at least 80 per cent of the sentence, such was the violence of the "sadistic" and prolonged attack.

The court heard the man, who cannot be named to protect the teens' identity, had been on a three-day drug bender in Cairns in August last year, leaving the pair at home in the small Tablelands town with no food and limited money.

The man, who was 23 at the time, was in a relationship with the 16-year-old girl, but returned home angry late in the afternoon and falsely accused her and the 15-year-old boy of engaging in sex acts while he was away.

Crown prosecutor Nicole Friedewald told the court he took them to a bedroom, locked the door, interrogated them and proceeded to assault and threaten the pair until the next morning.

Among the violence he stabbed the girl with a knife, leaving the blade embedded in her torso, knocked her unconscious with a hammer, punched her repeatedly and stabbed her in the back of the neck with a flick knife.

The boy was also repeatedly punched and ordered to kill the girl if he wanted to leave alive, walking towards her with a knife before dropping it and refusing.

Among the verbal abuse the man told them he would "send them home in a body bag", "do you want to see someone take their last breath" and "stab and shank" them.

The pair finally escaped after two youth justice workers arrived for a planned visit and became concerned.

Even after his arrest the man called his mother from jail who put the girl on the phone and told her to drop the charges.

"This was a protracted event of over 12 hours … continuing over a whole night and into the next morning," Ms Friedewald said. "(It was) not just painful, there were times when his actions were sadistic and calculated."

The court heard the man only has brief memories of the ordeal due to his drug intoxication which Judge Dean Morzone said left him in an "impaired state".

"Your threats were serious, the violence was serious and done against children," he said.

The court heard he also bit a prison officer at Cairns Hospital while being treated and refused to give police access to his phone. He will be eligible for parole in 2026.

Originally published as 'Sadistic': Teens' terrifying 12-hour torture in house of horrors

More Stories

crime editors picks house of horrors jail torture

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘They don’t care’: Protesters stand up for threatened wildlife

        Premium Content ‘They don’t care’: Protesters stand up for threatened...

        Environment Protesters from local wildlife action groups have taken the fight for the environment to the city‘s town hall. Here’s what they had to say:

        Chef breached domestic violence order twice in one night

        Premium Content Chef breached domestic violence order twice in one night

        News A Gympie region chef and apprentice butcher breached a domestic violence order...

        ‘Contract bungle’ costs five days of Fraser firefighting

        Premium Content ‘Contract bungle’ costs five days of Fraser firefighting

        News The lease for Queensland’s waterbombing aeroplane ran out

        Outrage as sick system fails another victim

        Premium Content Outrage as sick system fails another victim

        Crime DV campaigners call for review of ‘outdated’ provocation laws