Sad surprise when one unwitting offence leads to another

UNPLEASANT SURPRISE: A man received an extra unpleasant surprise when pulled up by police with an expired licence. He also found that the licence offence put him over the drink driving limit, even though he was below 0.05%

A RUSSELL Island man received two unpleasant surprises when he went to the chemist to buy medicine for his mother while visiting her at Cooloola Cove.

Bradley Kenneth Corpe, 55, was pulled up by police in Queen Elizabeth Drive on January 11 and learned that his licence had expired.

He had unwittingly failed to renew it only two weeks earlier, on December 23.

But that unintentional breach put him technically in a difficult position regarding his blood alcohol level, even though he was under the normal 0.05% limit.

But, as Corpe found out in court, being unlicensed puts a person in the position of being subject to a zero limit.

Corpe was fined $150 and disqualified from driving for three months for driving with a blood alcohol concentration of 0.042%.

"I've now obtained a five-year licence,” he told the court.

But he lost it again as a result of the drink driving matter.