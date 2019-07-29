SAD SONG: Thieves steal money destined for cancer patients

DETERMINED: Roger Green had almost $8000 stolen from a tin in his house. He raised it over the past year from busking. The money was to be donated to help locals who have cancer.

ROGER Green has been an unassuming saviour for many in the Clarence dealing with cancer. He has donated just under $110,000 in cash to locals in need.

That goodwill has been rocked after his house was broken into last week, with robbers taking more than $8000 destined for more cancer patients.

"I had seen some people at one gateway, and another gateway the day before. I thought they may have been stealing mandarins," Mr Green said.

"But there's a chair on one side of the fence and they've used that to climb the fence."

Mr Green said he believed they were after bikes that were in the back shed, and they had spent a bit of time removing the wheels off some antique bikes taken.

Neither of the residents heard them come inside the house, and it came as a surprise to them to see they had been broken into.

"I got up at 4... and as I looked over I saw this drawer open, and he had a tin in there with his busking money for cancer and I noticed the lid open," Mrs Green said.

"And I wondered what Roger had been doing, so I went to put it back and then realised the money was gone."

Mr Green busks for four hours on Saturday and Sunday at McDonald's and earns an average of $120 a day playing his country music.

He has donated $109,000 to locals in assistance over the years.

"I always give it away locally. I do give three donations to the kids' charity, but otherwise it goes directly to locals," Mr Green said.

"Sometimes if they've got one of those fundraisers for people at the club, I'll walk in and just donate $1000, them not knowing."

Mr Green said it was disappointing the money was gone, but was more disappointed for what could have been done with it.

"It's not my money," he said. "It's money for cancer, to help with that, and now that's gone," he said.

It's not the first time he's had money stolen, with many people taking advantage of him while playing - reaching in and stealing money from his guitar case.

"Often time I'll be playing and I think they're going to lean in and give some money, but instead they'll grab a $20 note and just run off," he said.

Mr Green said he was undeterred, and despite recently undergoing a knee operation and having a stroke, he said he was determined to get back to playing and helping out.

"I'll find another way of storing the money," he said.