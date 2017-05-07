Sad sight at the Carlo Sandblow

CARLO SANDBLOW: People photographed with their dogs running off-leash at Carlo Sandblow, a national park where no dogs are allowed. There was a shameful amount of discarded cardboard boxes on the hill, used as sand toboggans and left behind by lazy visitors.

THE Carlo Sandblow is perhaps the one of the jewells in the crown of the Gympie region.

The much loved sand dunes perched high above the township of Rainbow Beach are a convenient attraction for those staying in the area, or passing through to Fraser Island or Double Island Point.

Early last week this reporter journeyed to the seaside town and visited the Carlo Sandblow.

The Sandblow is a sight to behold. The views captivate and the novelty of the dunes never wear thin.

However there were some painful sights in the form of a handful dogs running loose on the dunes. Not just loose, but running quite some distance away from their owners despite a sign at the entrance to the park stating no dogs allowed.

LITTER ON THE HILL: A girl and her off-leash dog climb the main sand tobogganing hill, amidst discarded cardboard boxes. Rowan Schindler

This reporter is a dog owner - a proud one - but there is a line to be obeyed in order to be a "good” or a "bad” dog owner.

Letting your pooches loose in a national park, I believe, puts people firmly in the bad dog owner category.

Not only are there conservation and ecological topics to be discussed here, but there is also the topic of giving the anti-dog brigade fodder to fire at dog owners.

If dog owners, or I will say, the small minority of bad dog owners, are seen to do the wrong thing then power goes to those wanting stricter restrictions on where people can take their best friends.

Then there is the problem with the discarded cardboard boxes littering the sand dunes. Used as sand toboggans, they are left behind to blight our beautiful, picture perfect environment.

If you take it in, take it out. Nothing left behind.

Those who litter and disregard the rules show no love of this beautiful country. Whether they are locals or tourists.