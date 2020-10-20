SAD NEWS: COVID cancels Gympie Christmas celebration

There will be no Christmas in the Park for Gympie this year. Picture: Stephen Harman

There will be no Christmas in the Park for Gympie this year. Picture: Stephen Harman

MANY in our community are looking forward to Christmas as a time of hope in a difficult year and an opportunity to celebrate with family and friends.

Sadly, 2020 is the year that just keeps on giving and Christmas in the Park is yet another casualty, with organisers saying it is unfeasible to run the event this year.

BREAKING: Manhunt underway for crash victim who fled the scene

Christmas in the Park chairman, Dean Comerford, noted:

LETTER: No political promises can prepare us for our brave new world

“Christmas in the Park is a large community event with over 5000 people usually attending and the COVID requirements for managing a gathering like this are extremely difficult to navigate.

Pastor Dean Comerford from Gympie Community Church.

“As organisers, we have spent months looking at a variety of options for the event, however, it is with incredible sadness that I inform the Gympie community that this year’s Christmas in the Park event at Nelson Reserve has been cancelled”.

Christmas in the Park has to operate under the state approved COVIDSafe plan for large events.

Gympie 2019 Christmas in the park - Evey Hanlon, Summer Rutledge, Laila Hanlon Frankie Hanlon and Skye Hanlon

That plan would have allowed for an event with about 3000 people in the space at Nelson Reserve. The many rules and restrictions would have made rides and a

visit from Santa difficult to manage, due to social distancing and extra cleaning requirements.

“The plan required us to do a number of extra COVIDSafe things to manage crowd size, including creating a register of every person attending,” Mr COmerford said.

Gympie 2019 Christmas in the park - Vicki Murray and Ellie Lilwall-Murray

“We also had to provide hand sanitisation stations and regular cleaning by professionals, and several strategies to ensure social distancing for those there. We estimate the cost of staging this event is almost double what it would normally be and that’s simply not possible in this economic environment. We’d get half the crowd at half an event at twice the cost.

“Ultimately, for us as a team, the sheer cost of putting on Christmas in the Park this year was beyond the pale. We could not ask our sponsors or Council to provide double what they normally do, and we felt that finding extra funding at this late stage would be next to

impossible.

Gympie 2019 Christmas in the park - Wendy Belford, Emily Munsie and Jay Osborne

“The ever-changing nature of the restrictions meant that by the time we knew we could

run the event; we had run out of time to find the extra funding needed. Accordingly, our team, and the Gympie Minister’s Network, who ultimately run Christmas in the Park, felt the best thing to do was cancel this year’s event.

“All is not lost though. The Christmas in the Park team is working with major sponsor, 91.5fm, to bring another exciting Christmas event to Gympie.

Gympie 2019 Christmas in the park - Brendan Sheil, Dan Durie, Kya Messer, Desleigh Long, Lace Durie, Dakoda OSullivan, Scarlett OSullivan

“The Twelve Days of Christmas will be a mix of on-air and around town content, involving prizes and giveaways, angels and shepherds, Christmas music and the Star of Christmas.

“The Twelve Days of Christmas is still in the planning stages and when we know more, we’ll be sharing it with Gympie and inviting everyone to join in.

”The Gympie Minister’s Network is grateful to the sponsors who make Christmas

in the Park happen each year and to the partnership we have with the Gympie Regional Council, who have helped us navigate the rules in place for this year. We may not be hosting an event this Christmas, but we’ll be back in 2021 with a fantastic night for our community.”