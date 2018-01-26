Sad news at death of popular former Gympie GP

VALE DR NIMMO: Former Gympie GP and active community member Dr David Nimmo, pictured with his wife Eleanor.

GYMPIE region will farewell another well known and highly respected long-term GP next week following the death of Dr David Nimmo during the week.

Dr Nimmo was the first president of Gympie's Meals on Wheels and was actively involved in the community, being a long-time member of the Lions Club and other interests.

Dr Nimmo passed away peacefully at his Noosa Heads home on Tuesday, January 23, at the age of 90 years.

His funeral will take place at Drysdale Funerals, Butler St, Tewantin next Saturday, February 3.

Dr Nimmo is survived by his devoted wife Eleanor, his three sons Peter, John and Andrew and their wives, and his grand children and great grand children.