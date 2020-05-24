Menu
A creek is roped off as police investigate a body in Redland Bay. Photo: Marcel Baum
News

Sad new details emerge after body found near tennis courts

by Kara Sonter, Marcel Baum
24th May 2020 10:48 AM
POLICE have released more details about the person found dead near tennis courts in Redland Bay yesterday morning.

They have confirmed the person was a 44-year-old Redland Bay woman.

They said they could not provide further details of how the tragedy unfolded until after a post mortem examination was carried out in the coming days.

 

A creek is roped off as police investigate a body in Redland Bay. Photo: Marcel Baum
However there has been suggestions the woman slipped close to the creek while walking near the Redland Bay Tennis Club.

EARLIER: Police swarm tennis courts as body found

The information follows the discovery of the woman's body yesterday morning.

Police set up a sizeable investigation at the site which caused a stir with locals, some of whom said they had been walking in the area that morning and had not noticed anything.

A neighbour was yesterday taken aback by the tragic discovery.

"It is not good news for the area," the man said.

 

 

 

Originally published as Sad new details emerge after body found near tennis courts

