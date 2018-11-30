'Sad' Goomeri Tennis courts voted out in straight sets

Division 6 Councillor Hilary Smerdon at the site of the Goomeri basketball courts, where considerations are being made to transform them into a multi-purpose facility.

Troy Jegers

COMMUNITY conjecture over the potential removal of Goomeri's tennis courts has seemingly vanished as Gympie Regional Council plans to build a multi-purpose facility on the existing basketball court nearby.

Council's extensive consultations on the matter included "three major community engagement sessions” regarding the courts held over the past year, with a "very strong majority vote against reinstating” them at the latest meeting at the Goomeri Hall of Memory.

A council spokeswoman said costs to revamp the basketball courts would be estimated before consideration in next year's budget.

She said "local high school students” had shown interest in maintaining the tennis courts in March this year, but withdrew because they "weren't aware” of the challenges involved with the "ant bed” surface.

"Residents proposed the removal and restoration of the old tennis courts at the first engagement session on 22 November, 2017,” the spokeswoman said.

"Other students noted there is an active and well-maintained tennis court at Tansey which should be supported instead.

"At the public meeting on 14 June, 2018 ... a vote was taken on whether to reinstate the tennis courts at the current site. There was a very strong majority vote against reinstating ... due to flood prone area, ageing demographic, no club to oversee the site, costs (and) alternative uses.

"Other uses for the old tennis court area included a caravan pull up area as the site is opposite the park and toilets, more grassed area and trees, (clearing) the fences ... for use for festivals (like the Goomeri Pumpkin Festival) (or) outdoor table tennis.”

Goomeri resident Kim Boyter said she supported council's suggested alternatives after replacing the courts, which are in "a sad state of disrepair”.