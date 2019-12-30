Sad, desperate end to 2019 a good reason to embrace New Year

Maddie Walker and Sarah Lord are gearing up for celebrations for New Years Eve.

WHAT will 2019 be remembered for? Drought? Fire? The year our politicians plumbed new depths of mediocrity?

For me, the standout headlines have definitely been the weather, climate change and lacklustre leadership.

In the Gympie region, we are still desperately wait for rain, while reports now filter through of local farmers being forced to shoot stock as a direct result of the drought.

Tonight’s fireworks will go ahead in Nelson Reserve, but not everywhere — Woodford Folk Festival, just down the road, made the decision yesterday to cancel out of respect for the conditions.

According to Chinese astrology, 2019 was a great year to invest and make money. I am still waiting. 2020, it says, will be marked by radical positions and choices. Sounds ominous but not unfamiliar, and in keeping with the general “we’ve had a gutful” vibe laid down these past 12 months.

Wouldn’t it be wonderful if this time next year we can look back on a year of gentle (not flooding) rain, peace and sustainable, equitable prosperity?

The best thing about December 31 is the sense of hope, possibility and renewal it brings. Happy New Year everyone. Let us hope and pray it is outstanding.