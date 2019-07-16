SAD DAY: 250 people farewell loved Gympie bloke

IN MEMORY: Gympie's Noel Patrick Ormes was farewelled in an emotional service at the Gympie Cemetery on Tuesday July 16.

DESCRIBED as a loving father, uncle and brother who enjoyed fishing and helping out his community, Gympie man Noel Patrick 'Wingy' Ormes, 60, was farewelled in an emotional service at Gympie Cemetery today.

Mr Ormes was tragically killed when a generator fell on him from a forklift at a Tozer Street business on July 3. His death was felt across the region, with close friends saying he would do whatever he could to help you.

The Gympie community farewelled Noel Patrick Ormes at a funeral service today. Tanya Easterby

"He would drive around and if he saw the grass was long, he'd go around and cut it, he just loved helping people out,” one friend said.

Upwards of 250 people gathered at the cemetery to pay tribute to a "selfless man” who would drop anything he was doing to attend a serious situation.

"Noel was a hard worker who was very dependable and was well liked,” Chatsworth Rural Fire Brigade's Mark Desmond said.

"He was one of our most active members. Noel participated in many controlled burns and would be the first on scene to a wildfire. He always had your back.”

Mr Ormes served in the Chatsworth Rural Fire Brigade for more than 10 years.

Upwards of 250 people paid tribute to Gympie man Noel Patrick 'Wingy' Ormes at Gympie Cemetery this afternoon. Philippe Coquerand

The brief but moving service, conducted by Tim Abbott, told of the wonderful support provided to Mr Ormes' family in the two weeks since the accident.

"So hearing about Noel today, his selflessness and willingness to help others out and to put back into his community, perhaps this acts as a reminder to us all to just be more giving and to slow down a little bit and to reach out to those who need us,” Mr Abbott said.

His sister Val Quinn said "it wasn't a goodbye, but a see you later”.

Friends and family were invited to Chatsworth Hall following the service.

A poem by Delmar Pepper titled Gone Fishing was read to the audience.

"... I've finished life's chores assigned to me, so put me on a boat headed out to sea.

"Please send along my fishing pole, for I've been invited to the fishing hole,

”Where every day is a day to fish, to fill your heart with every wish.

”Don't worry, or feel sad for me, I'm fishin' with the Master at Sea.”