‘Sad’ act after brutal Bach dumping

The Bachelorette: Becky and Pete have announced their split

The Bachelorette: Becky and Pete have announced their split

Adrian Baena, who was Becky Miles' runner-up on The Bachelorette finale last week, has revealed the pair briefly attempted to rekindle their romance.

Becky, 30, chose Pete Mann, 35, in the final rose ceremony which aired on Thursday night, but revealed the following day he had dumped her on FaceTime after they spent only three days together.

Becky turned to Adrian for support after the shock split, with rumours swirling the pair had since started a relationship.

Adrian and Becky briefly tried to make it work after the show.

But Adrian, 26, has set the record straight in an Instagram video, saying he spent a few days with Becky before realising he no longer had romantic interest, describing their brief time together as "just sad."

"We decided, 'What the heck, let's meet up, let's see what happens.' I went in with an open mind," Adrian said.

"It was really good, we had an amazing three days together. But to be honest, it was just sad.

"It was kind of like when you are with your ex-girlfriend, and you are looking at her, and you used to have something special, but it's just not there anymore. My heart wasn't in it anymore.

"With me and Becky now, we are super close, and I said, 'Let's just be friends.'

"Who knows what the future holds, but right now I don't see her as anything else than a friend."

Adrian Baena said he couldn’t see a future with Becky right now.

Adrian added, "I want to be someone's first choice, I don't want to be someone's second choice. I want someone to be like, 'Boom, that guy. I want that guy.'"

Becky embarked on the publicity trail solo on Friday, holding back tears as she announced she had split from Pete.

"We had some time together, we had our three days together. We left that time saying we were really going to miss each other, but said we were going to catch up over FaceTime," Becky said.

Becky Miles and Pete Mann didn’t last long after the finale was filmed.

"When he got home to Adelaide, about three days later we had a FaceTime and he said, 'Look I'm sorry I just can't do it.'

"He said he had some concerns around hometowns time. I think he was scared to really tell me how he felt.

"I just wanted to really give it a real crack in the real world but he just wanted to chuck in the towel without even having a conversation about it.

"I'm angry he didn't try, (but) at the same time I'm still grateful that he told me when he told me he was 100 per cent sure that he didn't want to continue."

Originally published as 'Sad' act after brutal Bach dumping