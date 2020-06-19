Coronavirus has claimed another major media brand with Channel 7 axing its daily news and lifestyle show along with its hosts Ryan Phelan and Sally Obermeder.

Strong ratings and a successful seven year run were not enough to save the Seven program, hosted by Sally Obermeder and Ryan Phelan, who will both leave the network after the final show next week.

In a memo sent to staff internally, Seven Director of News and Public Affairs Craig McPherson attributed the decision to "these difficult times".

Ryan Phelan and Sally Obermeder. Picture: Christian Gilles

"The Daily Edition found its way onto the TV landscape seven years ago and has performed exceptionally over that time," McPherson's email read. "Sadly though, the economics of today and associated cost pressures across the entire industry has led to this decision. I want to thank co-hosts Sally Obermeder and Ryan Phelan and the talented production team for all their efforts."

The final episode of The Daily Edition will air from 2pm Friday June 26 with Seven's dominant Sunrise and The Morning Show to continue as normal.

The Daily Edition launched in 2013 with Obermeder on the panel alongside Tom Williams and Kris Smith. Lauded as a first of its kind, it set new ground for a different style of afternoon programming.

The show began in 2013 with Obermeder on the panel with Tom Williams (left) and Kris Smith (right).

The news comes as the Australian media landscape continues to face its most difficult time with advertising revenue slashed due to global business pressures from the coronavirus.

Earlier this week, Bauer Media Australia announced that it had sold all of its magazine titles to investment firm, Mercury Capital.

That puts a question mark over some of the biggest magazine titles that have run successfully for decades including Woman's Day, New Idea and The Australian Women's Weekly.

Originally published as Ryan Phelan departs Seven with lifestyle show axed