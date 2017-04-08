Ruth's back in business at Rainbow Beach

BACK IN THE BLACK: Ruth Modin from Sea Salt @ Rainbow is open for busineess once again.

RUTH Modin may have missed the biggest Christmas Rainbow Beach retailers have ever seen, but then she made it clear this week she was back in business in a big way.

The general store has been reincarnated as Sea Salt @ Rainbow and rebuilt with a new layout. It represents a bright shining recovery for a woman who helped pioneer Rainbow Beach as a business centre.

That means the seaside town once again has its newsagent, early morning convenience store and soon will again have a cafe next door.

"It's close to six months now,” she said, referring to the period she has been out of business.

"I hope people will come back and shop here again,” she said.

"Come and have a look,” she said.

And it seems people are already taking her at her word.

"We've had a very good start.

"We sold out of avocados on our first day,” she said.

"We even had a dancing group come in and perform in the aisles, welcoming the customers back.

"So I'm still here and in businesses, after 35 years,” she said.

A fire, which appeared to start in the cafe section of the building, burnt down both the cafe and Mrs Modin's store.

"It destroyed the building and it cost me Christmas.

"But we will have a cafe again and people will be able to get fish and chips by the seaside again.

"That seems to be very important to people, and they're important to me.”