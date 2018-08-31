Rush parade change another council head-scratcher

The decision to move the Gold Rush parade from Mary St to Mellor St means at lot less photos with trees in them.

The decision to move the Gold Rush parade from Mary St to Mellor St means at lot less photos with trees in them. Patrick Woods

WHEN it comes to inciting outrage, nothing does so more than change. Particularly of a tradition. And council has flicked both switches.

The decision to move this year's Rush parade from Mary St to Mellor St is interesting.

Rather than starting at the Civic Centre and heading through the city, this year it will start up the hill and wind its way to the centre. One can't help but wonder if options like Caledonian Hill or the Nash St stairs were already booked.

The parade. Patrick Woods

Or why not just run Mary St from the other end? You'll still finish in the same spot, and the council does have some experience in doing things backwards.

There are other things which make this the type of head-scratcher which leaves a bald spot, too.

Mary St is tree-lined, surrounded by shops and littered with cultural touch-stones like the Memorial Gates. Mellor St offers no shade (cross your fingers last year's electrical storm doesn't happen again), and has some... challenging... places for people to stand and watch. But it's a great area to buy a new car or tyres.

Shade could also be an issue, too. LEEROY TODD

The council says it has done its legwork asking Mary St traders whether they wanted to open on the day to make it a festival and, based on the response, made the change.

But when it comes to tradition, they're not the only custodians.