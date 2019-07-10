Rural road so dangerous trucks are not allowed to use it

HOLY MOLY: Brooweena resident Barbara Logan despairs at the condition of the Woolooga-Biggenden Rd and says its disrepair is costing her business money.

BARBARA Logan was once a teacher in regional Queensland, so she has seen some pretty hairy goat tracks.

But she describes a stretch of the Woolooga-Biggenden Rd, on which her family has lived for 66 years, as "the most disgraceful road” she has ever driven.

Ms Logan says a 4km stretch on the boundary between Fraser Coast and Gympie Regional Council, has not changed since the 1950s, when her mother, Elsie Logan, moved to the area.

"It resembles the same road of the 1950s,” she said yesterday.

"Part of our business is to send B-doubles of cattle to market in Brisbane.

"The Woolooga-Biggenden Rd has been deemed to be so dangerous and inadequate that cattle and timber trucks are unable to travel on that road network that just happens to be the shortest distance to Brisbane.

"In fact, our cattle and timber trucks have to travel an extra hour via Maryborough, adding that extra cost burden to our business as well as the stress to the animals,” Ms Logan said.

Ms Logan said she believed the section of road which falls under the jurisdiction of the Department of Transport and Main Roads was due to be ungraded in the mid-1970s but a change of government at the time meant that the work was never completed.

"In the last couple of years we have seen roll-overs and motorists leave the road,” she said.

"There is no mobile phone coverage adding to the problem if someone has an accident or breakdown.

"Surely, in this day and age it would be cost effective to simply update the road?”

The DTMR response will be inside Thursday's edition of The Gympie Times.