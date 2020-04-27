Menu
Australia's coronavirus tracing app, COVIDSafe has been released as the nation seeks to contain the spread of the deadly pandemic.
Rural families urged to sign up for contact tracing app

Mel Frykberg
27th Apr 2020 5:00 AM
CENTRAL Queensland families in rural and remote communities are urged to download the new Covid-19 tracing app.

The app, available for free to all Australians, will help protect lives by alerting people who may have come in contact with a person who has been diagnosed with coronavirus.

The Australian College of Rural and Remote Medicine strongly encourages people living in outback communities to sign up.

"Being able to confidentially identify when a smart phone has been near the phone of another person with the app, who has contracted Covid-19, will enable us to act promptly, apply treatment early, and stem the spread," ACRRM President Dr Ewen McPhee said.

"It gives us a far greater chance of reducing the impact of what could be a life-threatening illness.

"This app will protect Australians in cities, in rural communities and in our remote and isolated regions.

"I encourage all people living in rural and remote communities to sign up, to not only protect themselves and their families, but also protect the healthcare workers who put themselves at risk to treat and save lives."

People register to the app by entering their name, age range, phone number and postcode. Confirmation is received by SMS text on the installation is complete.

app central queensland health coronaviruis coronavirus mackay
Mackay Daily Mercury

