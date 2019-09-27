Rural community fighting for a big new hall

CAMPAIGN: Glenwood Progress Association members Jeanne and Don Scott, Sylvia and Chris Dirrmann and Kerrie Batlett are hoping to secure a new hall for their township.

LIKE a child going through a growth spurt, Glenwood is growing out of its community hall.

Glenwood Progress Association's Jeanne Scott said the group was campaigning for a new hall to be built in the near future.

She said for a growing community, it soon wouldn't be big enough to contain all the people who wanted to use it.

Her point was proven at Wednesday's council meeting, which was held inside the hall.

Soon it was standing room only, with people sitting outside on the veranda as the room filled up.

Ms Scott said extending the existing hall wasn't really an option as that could leave the community without a place to gather for an extended period.

She said the aim was to find a sustainable piece of land and secure funding to make a new building a reality.

The hall already had multiple uses, including the annual Swap Meet Car and Bike Show, trivia and karaoke nights, pool competitions, wedding receptions, dances and dinners, and meetings of the progress association.

The hall also hosted movie nights, discos and events for Easter and Halloween.

A new hall could provide a more adequate kitchen, an evacuation centre for more people in an emergency, space for more community groups and the opportunity to bring health professionals, such as breast screening, into the area.