Running out of chances, last chance and no chances left

Fined $950 for drug utensils

A GYMPIE Magistrate has told one young Gympie man he is on his last chance to avoid a criminal record and warned another that he is running out of chances.

"You've got limited history but if you want to travel, don't take drugs,” Magistrate Graham Hillan told Samuel Geoffrey Welsh, 29.

"You'll be wasting your breath next time,” he said.

Welsh pleaded guilty to possessing utensils when police raided his home at 7am on July 19 and was fined $950 with no conviction recorded.

In another matter before the court on Monday, Mr Hillan told Ethan Craddock, 25, he might expect to have a criminal record if he kept appearing in court on drug-related offences.

Craddock pleaded guilty to possessing a small amount of marijuana when searched by police on July 21.

Gympie Magistrates Court was told on Monday police had seen Craddock walking and looked in his bag.

Mr Hillan said Craddock had previously had no conviction recorded in 2015. "Now you're asking for no conviction recorded again.

"One would suggest if you keep appearing before the court, you will have a criminal record,” he said.

He fined Craddock $600 with no conviction recorded.

Leon Edward Betts, 52, pleaded guilty to possessing marijuana and a water pipe on July 19 and was fined $950, with the conviction recorded after Mr Hillan noted his history.