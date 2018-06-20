'RUNNING AMOK': Jail after one-man Cooloola Coast crime wave

PARADISE PROTECTED: A Gympie magistrate has jailed a serial burglar, whose "protracted crime spree” started at Inskip Point and continued to Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay.

PARADISE PROTECTED: A Gympie magistrate has jailed a serial burglar, whose "protracted crime spree” started at Inskip Point and continued to Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay. Craig Warhurst

A MAN who menaced his family and ran amok during "a protracted crime spree” at the Cooloola Coast this year was probably beyond redemption, Gympie Magistrates Court heard yesterday.

Magistrate Andrew Sinclair told Daniel Christopher Heit his extensive criminal record in four states showed there was "very little hope of any rehabilitation” and that jail offered "very little personal deterrent.”

But he said jail could at least achieve some protection of the community from "people coming into their towns and running amok.”

Heit, 37, pleaded guilty by video link from jail to six charges, starting with menacing his family in a public nuisance offence at Inskip Point on April 19.

From there it became more serious, with Heit also convicted of attempted fraud (with a stolen bank account card at the Rainbow Beach IGA supermarket), two house burglaries (including stealing from one Manooka Drive home while the residents were there) and breaking into the Frying Fish Cafe and stealing about $600 from a charity jar, all between April 20 and 23.

He was also found at Tin Can Bay with stolen property and money in his motel room on April 23.

Mr Sinclair said Heit's criminal record included offences in Queensland, New South Wales, Western Australia and "most recently and most seriously,” 13 pages of criminal history in the Northern Territory.

That record included two convictions from Darwin Magistrates Court for damaging buildings with criminal intent, along with drug, stealing and other property offences.

There was no excuse for the offences, Mr Sinclair said.

"This country is blessed with one of the most generous social security systems in the world and charities” (including the ones Heit stole from),” he said.

He jailed Heit for 30 months with parole from February 21, 2019, and ordered him to pay $1455 compensation.