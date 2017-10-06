Runners-up get a big 'Bravo'

RUNNERS-UP: Bravo Disability Support Network were runners-up in the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Not For Profit Organisation Award. They were represented by Patricia Wilson and Ryley Howell with Cooloola Christian College's Trevor Norman (who sponsored this category).

RUNNERS-UP: Bravo Disability Support Network were runners-up in the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Not For Profit Organisation Award. They were represented by Patricia Wilson and Ryley Howell with Cooloola Christian College's Trevor Norman (who sponsored this category). Tom Daunt

WORKING in the disability care sector encompasses a great deal and, often for clients, carers are the difference between independence and being institutionalised.

Runners-up in the not-for-profit category at the 2017 Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards enable this independence.

Bravo Disability Support Network Inc has been providing this valuable service in the Gympie community for 10 years and this is the second year in a row the organisation has been nominated for this award.

Family facililtator Cindy Buchan said she believed Bravo was nominated for the award because of the level of community engagement.

"Bravo prides itself on engaging and giving back to our community and supporting those who slip through the gaps,” Ms Buchan said.

The judges were impressed with the work the organisation did with individuals and families to plan and implement flexible, individualised options for natural and funded support and also because it was a long-standing business, making a wonderful, positive impact on their clients and filling a real need in the community.

Read about more winners at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce awards HERE.