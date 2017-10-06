32°
News

Runners-up get a big 'Bravo'

RUNNERS-UP: Bravo Disability Support Network were runners-up in the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Not For Profit Organisation Award. They were represented by Patricia Wilson and Ryley Howell with Cooloola Christian College's Trevor Norman (who sponsored this category).
RUNNERS-UP: Bravo Disability Support Network were runners-up in the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Not For Profit Organisation Award. They were represented by Patricia Wilson and Ryley Howell with Cooloola Christian College's Trevor Norman (who sponsored this category). Tom Daunt
by Donna Jones

WORKING in the disability care sector encompasses a great deal and, often for clients, carers are the difference between independence and being institutionalised.

Runners-up in the not-for-profit category at the 2017 Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards enable this independence.

Bravo Disability Support Network Inc has been providing this valuable service in the Gympie community for 10 years and this is the second year in a row the organisation has been nominated for this award.

Family facililtator Cindy Buchan said she believed Bravo was nominated for the award because of the level of community engagement.

"Bravo prides itself on engaging and giving back to our community and supporting those who slip through the gaps,” Ms Buchan said.

The judges were impressed with the work the organisation did with individuals and families to plan and implement flexible, individualised options for natural and funded support and also because it was a long-standing business, making a wonderful, positive impact on their clients and filling a real need in the community.

Read about more winners at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce awards HERE.

Topics:  2017 gympie chamber of commerce business awards business awards gympie business gympie chamber of commerce

Gympie Times
Keep fighting Giovanni: Gympie's favourite barista clings to life

Keep fighting Giovanni: Gympie's favourite barista clings to...

Friends and family in shock as popular Mary St identity fights for life in a Sunshine Coast hospital

Fate of Yandina Seven to finally be decided today

IT'S been almost four years since a group of men - who have become known as the Yandina Seven - met at the Yandina Hotel as "everyday Australians having a beer at the pub”.

It's been four years since the men had that beer together

Changes to council's water services could hit Gympie ratepayers' pocket

Water dripping from tap

Full cost pricing could lead to higher cost, privatisation.

What's been happening in Widgee this week?

GREAT MATES: Nikki Nichols, Tayla McGown and Kyrah Drayton hit the trail in the Great Kilkivan Horse Ride.

Trails of horse riding fun, and koala care.

Local Partners