Runner-up focused on future-proofing businesses

RUNNERS-UP: Productivity was runner-up in the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Small Business of the Year Award. Pictured here with Mayor Mick Curran, representing sponsors Gympie Regional Council, is Jaimee Pamenter for Productivity. Tom Daunt
by Donna Jones

PRODUCTIVITY is the brain child of information technology and communications expert Mark Grogan.

The company was voted runner-up in the Small Business of the Year category at the Gympie Chamber of Commerce Business Awards last Saturday night.

Mr Grogan has been operating for a little over two-and-a-half years and in that time, has grown the business to employ two other staff members.

While being able to repair computer software and communication technology issues when something goes wrong, Productivity's focus is more on making sure businesses implement the best software solutions in the first place, to ensure less down-time and technical issues.

Mr Grogan said having grown so significantly in the past 12 months with little effort towards promotion, meant the company was on the right track, and the reason for the nomination for the award.

"To us, our success is a reflection that we are doing what we promise our customers we do,” he said.

The judges were impressed with Mr Grogan and Productivity for several reasons: for striving to be the best in their industry by offering their clients extremely high levels of information and communication technology support, the introduction of new systems which will allow for further expansion outside of Gympie, and for being the only Microsoft Silver partner and Surface partner in the region.

"Mark was very impressive with his strong growth and focus on the future. His ethos of client service and staff support was refreshing and excellent to see,” said the judges.

