Runner helps fellow veterans recover - one step at a time

RUNNING HOME: Wayne McMurtrie is helping other veterans with their own post-service journey to civilian life the only way he knows how, one step at a time. Contributed

WAYNE McMurtrie is running home.

And he is helping his fellow veterans do the same thing, conquering their readjustment and PTSD issues the only way anyone can, one step at a time.

After 17 years service with the Australian Army, he is on a mission as he runs from Brisbane to Winton, a 1500km journey.

And Mr McMurtrie has taken many more than 1000 steps for every of those kilometres.

His journey reverses the journey of the historic World War I troop train which carried many regional Queenslanders away to war.

Mr McMurtrie wants to help bring them home again, mentally and emotionally.

He is travelling with a small support crew on his "Run for Resilience.”

"With our partners, the Veterans Charity, PTSD Resurrected and the Not-For-Profit EDit (Ex-defence Integration Team) we aim to raise awareness and funds to achieve our mission of impacting veterans and their families lives by helping to "train them to come home"

Following discharge from a career which had taken him to Afghanistan and Timor (two deployments to each), he says he, like many other veterans, experienced difficulties adjusting back into "normal" civilian society.

"My saving grace was the discovery of long distance running and the many challenges both physical and mental that the sport offers.”

Endurance running restored his passion and purpose.

But he also understands it is not for everyone, especially those who regard "fun run” as a contradiction in terms. And many do not physically have the option.

So his journey is not about running. Running is just his way of getting there, one foot in front of the other.

This November will be the centenary of the Armistice, when World War I ended, on November 11, 1918.

"This is about the Journey Home from War. We will be telling the story of the Veterans and Veterans Families that we meet along way as they share with us their own unique experiences of the transition from service to civilian life.

"I am passionate about veterans advocacy and empowerment.

As the "Run for Resilience' moves through Queensland, he says he wants to connect with all veterans and their families in each community he goes through.

"With the help and permission of veterans and their families and friends, we hope to share these stories to help veterans and their families realise that hope, healing and purpose remain possible after leaving the services,” he said.