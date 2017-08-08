Runaway drink driver slugged with $7000 fine

THE huge penalty for Queensland drivers who fail to stop for police has massively increased the punishment imposed on a Tin Can Bay drink driver who appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court on Monday.

Although the driver, Meredith Jean Bishop, 63, blew more than three times the legal alcohol limit for driving when tested by police in the Gold Coast hinterland, that is now the least of her financial or driving worries.

Bishop pleaded guilty to the charge of driving under the influence of liquor and to refusing to leave licensed premises on May 23, as well as failing to appear in court to answer the charges on June 20.

But it was her failure to stop when required by police which drew the major penalty, a legislated fine of $6307.50.

That was about eight times the penalty imposed for all her other charges put together.

And her disqualification period of 12 months for drink driving will now be three times as long.

Police told the court a Beaudesert police patrol had attended the Ramada Resort at Kooralbyn, in response to information about a woman, described as wearing a purple top.

They saw a car pull out of the resort and saw a woman in a purple top inside.

Police activated their emergency lights and siren but the woman did not stop.

Police immediately discontinued any pursuit, in line with a requirement that they not engage in a chase.

The officers later located the woman's vehicle at the Ramada Resort.

The woman, Bishop, admitted to driving to shops and said she did not see police or see their vehicle's lights or siren.

Police said the Beaudesert officers were responding to a complaint made from the pavilion of the resort.

Bishop had consumed alcohol and become intoxicated.

Staff had refused to serve her any more.

She had failed to leave when asked and police were called.

Bishop had failed to appear in court on June 20 and was arrested on a warrant on June 27.

Magistrate Mr Graham Hillan told Bishop the penalty for drivers who fail to stop when required by police, 50 penalty units, had just increased.

Penalty units were now $106.15 each.

This was combined with two years' mandatory disqualification.

Legal experts yesterday said an alternative to the fine was 50 days' imprisonment and, for severe breaches, the fine might exceed $20,000, or three years jail.

Mr Hillan imposed an overall fine of $6800 for failing to stop, drink driving and failing to leave licensed premises, as well as fining her $300 for failing to appear in court to answer the charges.