Rumours surface of mini coronavirus outbreak near Gympie

FIVE unconfirmed cases of coronavirus are reported to now be in the Mary Valley hamlet of Kenilworth.

A local resident who asked not to be named said she had heard the news from “six different sources” though Queensland Health could not confirm nor deny the figure when contacted yesterday.

The 300-odd local residents had increased their vigilance and social distancing and isolating compliance, she said.

“The whole town is being very careful about infection. The Post Office is enforcing the 1.5m rule, the vet is only letting one customer in at a time, there are X marks on the footpaths so people know how far apart they need to be and the pharmacist is only seeing one person at a time,” she said.

“We’re a small community. You only have to sneeze in the main street and they hear about it five minutes later in Moy Pocket,” she said.

A Qld Health spokesman said he was unable to confirm the reports.

“We just don’t have the breakdown of those figures yet. However if people are likely to be at risk they will receive notification directly from Qld Health,” he said.

The Gympie Times has contacted Qld Health almost daily, requesting a breakdown of figures in the Sunshine Coast Health District, but as yet that information has not been made available.