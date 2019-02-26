Rumours persist another major regional employer could close

NESTLÉ Australia today reaffirmed its commitment to the Gympie factory, the home of Nescafé Blend 43, rejecting point blank the persistent rumours that it plans to shut down its Pine St operation, and relocate its assets and fittings to sites unknown.

Nestlé Gympie factory manager Richard Jones said that there were no plans to close the site.

Nestle Gympie new 35m tower - factory manager Richard Jones and Maran Arumuga project manager. Renee Albrecht

"On the contrary, Nestlé is continuing to invest in the future of coffee production here at Gympie,” Mr Jones said.

Nestle lift: Structures being added to Nestle factory in Gympie last year. Jacob Carson

"Last year, we opened a new $10 million project which gave us state of the art coffee production technology, bringing our investment in the site to more than $20 million in the past five years.

"We've since upgraded packing lines to ensure the packed coffee stays fresh in the pack.

Vincent Lombard and Tony Pratt earlier this year. Troy Jegers

"Looking forward, we have additional plans to invest in the site this year, and are working on plans for the coming years.

"We want to provide Australians with the best tasting coffee. Having state of the art coffee production technology in this factory, combined with our local team's technical know-how in roasting and blending coffee, helps us to ensure the future success of Nescafé Blend 43, as well as the future of this site.”

Mr Jones said Nestlé's more than 75 years on the site had been a time of evolution.

An estimated 800 people witnessed the official opening of Nestlé's Gympie in November 1955. Contributed

"We began making powdered milk products in 1953, and then moved to making coffee in 1987. Today, more than 130 people work here, and we export $20 million of coffee each year, predominantly to New Zealand and Papua New Guinea,” he said.

Historic photo taken at Nestle Gympie.

Nestle has 413 factories in 85 countries.