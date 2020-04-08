Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Judi Dench in Cats. Picture: Universal Pictures.
Judi Dench in Cats. Picture: Universal Pictures.
Movies

Rumour about NSFW Cats movie confirmed

by Eric Hegedus
8th Apr 2020 3:30 PM

The Cats derrières could still be there.

A rumoured "butthole cut" of the 2019 flop movie musical may actually exist, according to a visual effects worker who confirmed that kitty butts were first discovered about halfway through production while watching video playbacks.

"We went to call our supervisor, and we're like, 'There's a f***ing a **hole in there! There's buttholes!'" the unnamed source told the Daily Beast.

"It wasn't prominent but you saw it … And you (were) just like, 'What the hell is that? … There's a f***ing butthole in there.' It wasn't in your face - but at the same time, too, if you're looking, you'll see it."

Francesca Hayward, centre, in Cats. Picture: Universal Pictures.
Francesca Hayward, centre, in Cats. Picture: Universal Pictures.

The fur started flying about a rump-included version in mid-March. At that time, a rumour spread that a visual-effects producer was hired in November solely to remove pussy posteriors galore from director Tom Hooper's footage.

"My new year's resolution is to get the cowards at @UniversalPics to release the #ButtholeCut of @catsmovie. MAKE IT HAPPEN AMERICA," tweeted writer Jack Waz, who said the graphic artist was a "friend of a friend" and suggested that "somewhere out there, there exists a butthole cut of Cats".

His declaration led to a furry flurry of support from tweeters who used the hashtag #ReleaseTheButtholeCut to exert pressure on the studio.

According to the anonymous whistleblower, the buzzed-about buttholes were the real rear-deal, although not an intentional addition to the movie, which has been lambasted for sloppily adding CGI fur to the actors.

Taylor Swift in Cats. Picture: Universal Pictures.
Taylor Swift in Cats. Picture: Universal Pictures.

"There was nobody that said, 'We want buttholes,' " the source told the Daily Beast. "It was one of those things that just happened and slipped through."

Universal has only released one statement about the backside debacle, with a spokesman telling Vanity Fair, "Hopefully that will add to the magic and mythical nature of the cinematic treasure."

This article originally appeared on The New York Post and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Rumour about NSFW Cats movie confirmed

More Stories

cats movie james corden judi dench movies rebel wilson taylor swift

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'It's been an honour': Mayor concedes in election defeat

        premium_icon 'It's been an honour': Mayor concedes in election defeat

        News Noosa will have its first female mayor after Tony Wellington conceded defeat in a shock election result today.

        NOT SO SWEET: Strawberry growers worry for looming season

        premium_icon NOT SO SWEET: Strawberry growers worry for looming season

        News The COVID-19 pandemic is expected to take a huge toll on producers

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        Premier’s six-month warning as case total inches higher

        News Queensland coronavirus: Nine new cases overnight, 943 total cases

        NAMED: Four in Gympie District Court today

        premium_icon NAMED: Four in Gympie District Court today

        News FOUR people are due to appear in Gympie District Court today, in person or by video...