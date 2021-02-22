‘Rules the house’: Gympie’s cutest baby winner announced

Cheeky, doted on and into everything - Mika Fry brings a whole new meaning to cute.

The spirited nine-month-old has been voted Gympie’s cutest baby in The Gympie Times competition - her charming smile securing 19% of the vote.

Gympie's cutest baby Mika Fry

As a little sister to Lucas, 10 and Madison, 9, Mika gets plenty of attention, her mother Angie Wruck said.

“She’s very doted on - she rules the house,” Angie said.

But that doesn’t mean she sits still, her mother said.

It's hard for big siblings Lucas and Madison not to dote on a little sister as cute as Mika. Photo: Angie Wruck

Gympie's cutest baby as voted by Gympie Times readers Mika Fry. Photo: Angie Wruck

Well past walking already, little Mika is up to running and into everything and she has no trouble letting her family know what she wants.

A true water baby, Mika will screech whenever she sees the garden being watered until she gets a turn in her pool.

And if she decides she likes the look of what you are eating you are definitely going to be sharing, her mum said.

Mika with dad Eddie Fry and siblings Lucas and Madison. Photo: Angie Wruck

She loves dogs and has made best friends with her family pets Trip and Blue.

And when it comes to cuteness she has just learnt to turn on the charm when the camera comes out.

Voting in The Gympie Times cutest baby poll closed on Friday, with 49 finalists.

Gympie's cutest baby finalist Ivy Rose

Little Ivy Rose was voted runner up with 14% of the vote and Poppi Webster followed with 6% of the vote.

