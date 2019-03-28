RUGBY WRAP: Hammers land heavy blows on rival Swans

TOUGH EFFORT: Gympie Hammers open side flanker Edwin Thompson takes a tackle in their win against Maroochydore at Albert Park on Saturday.

TOUGH EFFORT: Gympie Hammers open side flanker Edwin Thompson takes a tackle in their win against Maroochydore at Albert Park on Saturday. Troy Jegers

RUGBY UNION: Wins for the reserve men's and womens 12's teams gave the Gympie Hammers a dream start to the 2019 season at Albert Park last Saturday afternoon.

A tense defensive battle against Maroochydore, which saw the scoreline deadlocked at 0-0 until at least the 65th minute, eventually saw coach Stewart Nolan's reserves prevail 7-3 to open their account for the Sunshine Coast Rugby Union season.

Mark Crumblin and the women's 12's team nailed their trial against University, taking momentum into their season proper with a dominant 38-22 victory.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The Hammers' Colts were well beaten in their own trial against a reigning champion University team, but club president Jason McPherson said the young Gympie side would be better for the run.

"It was an absolutely exceptional day for the club and our sponsors. We had a great crowd out to support and the two wins made it even better,” McPherson said.

"The Colts gained a lot of experience against a team of guys who are predominantly 19 years old and won the premiership last year.

"It was a good effort for them to be able to score a try in that match, and they were given a lot of valuable lessons by a side who have developed a strong bond playing together.

"The reserves game was just brutal. Both sides probably couldn't have had a tougher game to start the season with.

"It was a defensive battle, and they didn't give up.

"After a while we were able to develop more of a structure and settle in to what we've learned in the pre-season.

"The boys have a long way to go still, but it was great to see them start to find a rhythm.”

McPherson said he had been impressed with the dominance showed by the women's side.

"They were outstanding. They'll take a lot of confidence from that effort into their first game at Caboolture this week.”

Hammers schedule this weekend

Reserves at Nambour - Friday 7.30pm

Colts - Bye week

Women's 12's at Caboolture - Saturday 11.30am