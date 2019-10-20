English rugby star left hanging at World Cup

England rugby star Tom Curry gets snubbed by female Japanese presenter at the Rugby World Cup.

England flanker Tom Curry put in a Player of The Match performance against Australia - but is still wasn't good enough to get a handshake from the Japanese woman presenting the prize.

Eddie Jones' men progressed through to the World Cup semi-final after defeating the Aussies 40-16 in Oita.

They now move on to face favourites and reigning champions New Zealand in Yokohama next Saturday.

And after a standout performance in the quarter-finals Curry was handed a trophy for his efforts - and put out a gentleman's handshake when accepting the honour.

But a confused pitchside reporter did not reciprocate the gentle greeting - leaving Curry awkwardly hanging.

Fans on Twitter were left cringing by the awkward exchange, but couldn't help but love Curry's innocent handshake offer.

Glorious 😂😍



The MOST English thing that's ever happened. Love you Tom Curry! pic.twitter.com/5lRKfGYsYA — Tim Cocker (@cocker) October 19, 2019

