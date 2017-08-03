Rugby league must evolve to survive into future

JUNIOR rugby league is not evolving fast enough and it is paying the price.

News that Gympie no longer has an under-18 league team is disappointing but unsurprising as many centres and sports struggle to maintain the interest of teens on the cusp of adulthood and suddenly burnt out or busy with other priorities.

Gympie is, historically, a rugby league town, and has enjoyed a passionate love affair with the game for many, many decades. If it is strong anywhere it should be strong right here.

But this region has grown, diversified and evolved since the halcyon rugby league days of the 60s and 70s.

The region's pre-eminent spokesman on the game has not minced his words in laying the blame squarely at the feet of the old-guard administrators who refuse to change how it is run.

"We have to listen to the players and I don't think we are,” he says.

In nature, the species that fail to evolve face extinction.

Nobody wants to see that happen to rugby league.

The old boys game between Wanderers and Brothers this Saturday on the hallowed turf of Albert Park will recapture a little of that old magic. But to make sure rugby league survives into the future some big decisions need to be made.